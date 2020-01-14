In a front-page, top headline, The Eagle stated that Iran targeted four embassies. Is there any evidence to back up that claim?

Nine times out of 10 what Trump says is a lie. So what about these "targeted" embassies?

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

