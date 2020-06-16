Hats off to the article written by Bill Perkins about Atlanta Bread (“A local refuge shuts its doors,” May 31).
Whenever I was able to have my far-flung children from Seattle, Tokyo, and Birmingham visit, a trip to Atlanta Bread always happened. We enjoyed our food and (owner) Matt (Howell) always stopped at our table. I will miss Matt and Atlanta Bread and wish him and his family well.
Kay Podem
Dothan
