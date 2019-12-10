There are two main questions that we should all be asking ourselves and anyone else regarding President Donald Trump's request to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue investigating corruption in his country including the Bidens.
Two questions that no one seems to want to ask:
1) Does the act of qualifying to run for POTUS afford one Constitutional, or even statutory, qualified immunity against investigation or prosecution? This is the one thing that this latest Communist Freak Clown Show hinges on.
Could such a drummed-up immunity be the reason that Hillary Clinton is hinting at "running" for a third time?
2) What should President Trump have done when former Vice President Joe Biden describes in smug and arrogant detail on camera how he threatened to take OUR billion dollars and go home if a prosecutor that was closing in on his son wasn't fired? And then the man was fired.
What should Trump have done? Should he have just looked the other way and then gone ahead and given the military hardware anyway?
Working people, including small business people, deserve an answer.
What should President Trump have done?
Joe Fondren
Hartford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.