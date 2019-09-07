The new gas tax is in. Nobody can argue that the roads needed help. I’m watching the politicians croaking that every cent will be accounted for.
My question is how much was the previous tax per gallon and was any of it accounted for? I’m curious if money was siphoned off for other pet projects.
It seems as though folks around here have gotten used to tax hikes. Some of the tax-and-spenders have even been promoted. The way taxes are raised around here would make a Midwestern Democrat blush.
You raise my taxes, I don’t vote for you, is my thought.
Ronald Bourdlaies
Cowarts
