A missing Auburn woman is now considered a victim of foul play, investigators said.
Evidence from 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered Oct. 25 in Montgomery, indicates that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play, Auburn police said Thursday, revealing the results of testing by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Auburn and Montgomery police and nine other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working on the case as a task force, authorities said.
“We’ve got about 60 members of those agencies assisting in this investigation now,” Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said.
Auburn police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding any information on the location of Blanchard and her vehicle from late last week to the present.
The reward for information about the disappearance has climbed to $80,000.
An anonymous family from Homewood and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jon Jones each added $25,000 for information regarding Blanchard’s disappearance, East Alabama CrimeStoppers announced Thursday night.
UFC President Dana White previously committed $25,000, and Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has approved a $5,000 reward.
Blanchard, a Homewood native, is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office also announced Thursday that an Auburn resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, is adding $5,000 to the reward money.
Blanchard was seen driving a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag 49BS3556 about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24 near South College Street and Interstate 85 in Auburn, police Chief Paul Register said.
Video from a convenience store on South College showed Blanchard making a purchase there the day before.
The vehicle was found damaged at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 25 at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Wednesday that the investigation into Blanchard’s disappearance is criminal.
Auburn police describe Blanchard as a light-complexioned black woman who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
The F.B.I., U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are assisting in the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour nonemergency number at 334-501-3100.
