The Wiregrass Kings boys basketball team won the Byne Tip-off Tournament in Albany, Ga., on Saturday, beating the host team in the championship, 63-48.
Caleb Miller had 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists and Nolan Perry had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and four assists for the Kings. Both players made the all-tournament team and Miller was named the tournament MVP.
Evangel Christian girls 43, Pike Liberal Arts 29: The Patriots fell to Evangel 43-29 on Saturday at the Evangel Christian Academy Tip-off Classic Tournament.
Shelby Renfro led Pike Liberal Arts with 12 points.
On Friday, Pike Liberal Arts defeated Sparta Academy 46-35 as Renfor and Ansley Adams had 14 points each and Caroline Sean had eight points.
Northside Methodist girls 46, Evangel Christian 41: On Friday night, Ashlyn Simpson and Anna Lee Hathcock each scored 16 to lead the Knights at the Evangel Christian Tournament.
Simpson added 10 rebounds and six steals. Lucy Griffin contributed 11 points.
Zarria Johnson led Evangel with 23.
Northside Methodist’s scheduled game for Saturday was cancelled after Springwood dropped out of the tournament.
