Santa had his work cut out for him Thursday night, visiting Malone and Graceville as those two towns held their Christmas parades and other festivities. He was also in Marianna Friday night for the 5:30 p.m. parade and other festivities. That gave him just enough time to rest up for the Alford parade scheduled for today, Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.
It’s his busy season, after all. He’ll be dropping in around the panhandle often over the coming days and nights as well to survey the territory and meet local children before his biggest night of the year.
Here are some of the upcoming events that could draw him in.
Greenwood will host an open house from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, but 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, the town and the library branch will host a children’s Christmas party at which Santa is to appear, at 4207 Bryan St. Before that Greenwood appearance, he’ll be in Grand Ridge at 4 p.m. for that town’s big holiday celebration.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, he’ll be in Cottondale at 11 a.m. and in Sneads at 4 p.m.
Here are some scenes from Graceville’s parade Thursday night.
