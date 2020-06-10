This year’s Southeastern Conference Football Media Days is going virtual.
The league office announced that the annual event, originally set for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, will move to a virtual format this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. No dates of the virtual format have been set.
The SEC Media Days has been a preseason event since 1985, mostly in Birmingham with a few stops in Atlanta.
“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”
The decision follows previous announcements by most other conferences, including the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12, in canceling annual preseason media events. The Pac-12 and Big 12, like the SEC, will hold virtual media days. The Big Ten has not released any alternate plan.
The ACC is the lone Power 5 conference that has not made an announcement on the status of its preseason media event.
In its announcement Wednesday, the SEC said Sankey will still give his annual “State of the SEC” address as part of the virtual event, and all 14 SEC coaches along with players from each school are expected to participate in the event.
The SEC hopes to be back to its regular media days format in 2021 when it is scheduled to be held in Nashville.
