Auburn police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested late Friday night and charged with first-degree kidnapping, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News.
The Auburn Police Division and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Fisher.
Fisher was booked at the Lee County Jail early Saturday, Hughes said.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, also is charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the Southern Union State Community College student’s disappearance.
Yazeed was denied bond at a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Lee County. His case was forwarded to a Lee County grand jury.
Investigators have said they believe Yazeed did not act alone and that more arrests and charges were anticipated.
“We do think that there is a likelihood that someone else is involved in this case,” Auburn police Chief Paul Register previously said. “We hope to bring that person to justice as well.”
Gag order
Further information about Fisher’s charges was not available due to a judicial gag order, Auburn police said.
There were no court records available Saturday to find out details of Fisher’s case, and there currently is a gag order in place in Yazeed’s case.
Yazeed’s court-appointed attorney, Elijah Beaver, filed a motion last week asking for the court’s gag order to be upheld and to include Blanchard’s family.
Local media, including the Opelika-Auburn News, filed a motion Monday asking that the order to be lifted. Both motions will be heard at a Dec. 4 hearing.
Lee County Judge Russell Bush found probable cause this week to send Yazeed’s case to the grand jury. He also denied bail for Yazeed after hearing his motion for bond reconsideration and approved a motion to collect a DNA swab from Yazeed for evidence comparison.
“We would point out additionally that there is DNA of a male profile found in (Blanchard’s) car, so the defendant’s DNA profile is needed for comparison,” Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer said in court.
Auburn police were able to name Yazeed as a suspect thanks to an anonymous male witness who was at the Chevron convenience store at the same time as Yazeed and Blanchard on Oct. 23.
“He said he observed Blanchard and a black male, later positively identified as Ibraheem Yazeed, at the store at the same time and he observed Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in that vehicle,” Auburn police Detective Josh Mixon testified.
The investigation is ongoing, and there is $105,000 reward available to anyone who can help police find Blanchard and identify her attacker.
Anyone with information can call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140; the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391; or the 24-hour, nonemergency number at 334-501-3100.
