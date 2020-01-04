Simmons 105th birthday

Rillie Simmons will celebrate her 105th birthday on Jan. 16, 2020. Everyone is cordially invited to the birthday celebration to be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coffee Springs Senior Citizens Center, located at 195 Spring St. in Coffee Springs. No gifts please.
