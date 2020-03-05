student photo

Tyrone Smith

Name: Tyrone Smith

School: Admiral Moorer Middle School

Age: 18

Favorite Teacher: Mr. Savage

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite Sport: Basketball

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Music: Country

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Play video games and hang out with friends.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Dad, because he shows me nobody is perfect but always trying to do the right thing is a great start.”

Future Career: “Entrepreneurship.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Winning a championship for my school.”

Family: Parents, Tyrone and Regina Smith; siblings, Shawn, Monroe and Kassidi Smith.

