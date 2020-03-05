Name: Tyrone Smith
School: Admiral Moorer Middle School
Age: 18
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Savage
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite Sport: Basketball
Favorite Food: Pizza
Favorite Music: Country
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Play video games and hang out with friends.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Dad, because he shows me nobody is perfect but always trying to do the right thing is a great start.”
Future Career: “Entrepreneurship.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Winning a championship for my school.”
Family: Parents, Tyrone and Regina Smith; siblings, Shawn, Monroe and Kassidi Smith.
