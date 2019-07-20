It was an up, and down, and up again Saturday for the Wiregrass Cardinals in the 18/19U AAU National Championship tournament at Northcutt Field.
The Cardinals played three games – beating Orlando 3-2, losing to Panama City’s North Florida Black Sox (Gray) 8-1 and beating the North Florida Black Sox (White) 3-1 in a rain-delayed game.
The first game started at 8 a.m. for the Cardinals and the third one ended at 7:15 p.m.
The Cardinals went 2-2 during the two days of pool play as the five teams in the 18/19U division jockeyed for position going into bracket play starting Monday. Wiregrass lost to the LB Warriors of Baton Rouge, La., 10-1 on Friday. The Warriors went 3-0 in pool play, which included beating the Black Sox (White) 4-3 in the second of four games at Northcutt Field on Saturday.
In the Cardinals’ opening win on Saturday over Orlando, Brantley Riley was the key figure with two hits, two RBIs and he also picked up the victory on the mound. Kohler Tabb also collected a hit in the game for Wiregrass.
Nothing much went right for the Cardinals in the second game loss to Black Sox (Gray).
The Black Sox scored three times in the first inning, which included an RBI double by Trent Tayes and an RBI single by Parker Opie.
The Florida club plated four more runs in the fourth to make it 7-0, with the final two in the inning coming on a double by Seth Eitene. Nolan Gildea drove in the eighth run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Tyreek Sumner, who had reached on a bunt to lead off the inning.
The lone run for the Cardinals came in the bottom of the fifth. Riley singled to right field then got in a run down between first and second, allowing Dylan Register to score from third on the play. Riley was tagged out in the rundown, but had done his job in allowing Register to come in for the score.
That was pretty much the highlight offensively in the game for the Cardinals as Gildea, the starting pitcher, was superb on the mound. He scattered four hits in pitching 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Riley had two of the hits, while Henry Reeves and Cam Williams each singled.
Things started much better for Wiregrass in the third game against the Black Sox (White) as Nick Venable reached on an error to lead off the first inning, Register was hit by a pitch and two batters later Venable scored when John Riley reached on an infield hit. Williams then grounded out to shortstop for the second out of the inning, but Reeves, who had advanced to third on a wild pitch, came in to score for an early 2-0 lead.
Wiregrass starting pitcher Jordan Coachman got in some trouble in the bottom of the second when the leadoff batter singled and the next hitter doubled to put runners at second and third with nobody out.
But the Cardinals’ defense then sparkled as first baseman Brock Huner fielded a grounder and stepped on the bag then looked back the runner at third. Coachman got a strikeout and a line out to shortstop to end the inning without a run scoring.
Coachman and the Cardinals got out of another jam in the third when right fielder John Riley fielded a hit with a runner on second and fired home to get the third out at the plate as J.D. Hodge applied the tag.
There was a weather delay for nearly two hours in the top of the fourth with two out and Williams at first following a walk. When play resumed, Brantley Riley grounded to second resulting in a force out.
In the bottom of the inning, North Florida cut the lead in half with a two-out single up the middle off Coachman. The pitcher then got a ground out to end the inning.
Venable reached second base to lead off the sixth when a throw from the second baseman on a grounder went wild. Beasley then lined out to first and Reeves followed with a line drive hit into right field to put runners on first and third. John Riley then blistered a double over the left fielder’s head to bring in Venable and move Reeves to third in making it 3-1.
Williams then hit a grounder to second and Reeves was cut down at the plate after getting in a rundown. With runners at second and third with two outs, Brantley Riley grounded out to shortstop to end the frame.
In the bottom of the seventh, North Florida had the bases loaded with two out before Coachman got a strikeout to end the game.
Coachman went the distance for the Cardinals. He allowed eight hits and struck out eight in the seven-inning game.
Wiregrass Cardinals 15U 9, D65 Orlando 0: Allen Jones had three hits, one a double, and drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals’ win in the 16/17U tournament.
Cason Eubanks added a double and two runs batted in and Tripp Hawthorne and Reid Quincy both had a single each for the Cardinals.
Four pitchers combined on the shutout – starting and winning pitcher Hunter Knight, Paul Smith, Matthew Faircloth and Myles Brannon.
The Cardinals were playing a second game Saturday against Ozark, but had it halted by rainy weather in the fourth inning. The Cardinals were up 6-1 at the time. The game will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.
In other games in the 16/17 tourney on Saturday at Eagle Stadium in Ozark, Wiregrass Cardinals 7, Ozark 4; Wiregrass Cardinals 4, Ozark 15U 2; Enterprise 10, Dothan Dragons 14U 6 and Dothan Dragons 16U 25, GATA Wolfpack 4.
Sunday’s Games in the 16/17U tournament: 8 a.m. Eagle Stadium: Ozark 15U vs. Wiregrass Cardinals 15U. 8 a.m. at Northcutt Field: GATA Wolfpack vs. Wiregrass Cardinals. 10:15 a.m. Eagle Stadium: Dothan Dragons 14U vs. Ozark 15U. 10:15 a.m. Northcutt Field: Enterprise vs. GATA Wolfpack.
Sunday’s game the 18/19U tournament: 12:30 p.m. Eagle Stadium: North Florida Black Sox White vs. Orlando.
Skills contest moved: The skills contest was postponed Saturday and moved to Sunday. The event for players in the 16/17U and 18/19U divisions is now set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.
