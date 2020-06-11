TUSCALOOSA -- The University of Alabama will play the Memphis Tigers in a two-year basketball home-and-home series beginning in the 2021-22 season, The Tuscaloosa News has learned.
The two teams will play in Tuscaloosa in 2021-22, with Alabama returning the trip to the FedEx Forum in Memphis in 2022-23.
Additionally, negotiations are ongoing for the two teams to meet this season, possibly in November 2020, in Memphis in a charity exhibition game, although details of that contest have not yet been finalized. Alabama played Georgia Tech in a preseason charity exhibition last November.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played eight games in their basketball history with Memphis owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. Alabama has won three of the last four meetings, including an 82-70 victory in the most recent contest between the teams which took place on Nov. 10, 2017 in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.
Tide losing Steele: Nate Oats is losing a staff member but it is a positive move for former Crimson Tide player Andrew Steele.
Steele, who played at Alabama from 2010 until 2014, will be joining the staff of former Tide star Mo Williams at Alabama State. Steele served as video director for Oats’ team last season after one year as an assistant coach at Troy.
