TUSCALOOSA — Make no mistake about it: Alabama can still run the ball effectively.
Despite some obvious issues on the ground in the first game, and what appeared on the surface to be an abandoning of the run against South Carolina, the second-ranked Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is still a team that prides itself on physically demolishing teams at the line of scrimmage, and that has traditionally involves a powerful rushing attack.
And after all the attention paid to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa its potent passing attack, don’t be surprised if Alabama comes out against Southern Miss (2-1) eager to set the record straight.
As junior receiver DeVonta Smith said this week: “I feel like a lot of people say we can’t run the ball, … (and) that’s putting a chip on the running backs’ and linemen’s shoulders, and I just thank everybody for that. As you seen this weekend, our running backs can do it all. So, people (are) going to talk and say what they want to say, but all they’re doing is getting our linemen and running backs fired up.”
Of course, it won’t necessarily be as easy as just running downhill on the Golden Eagles.
Southern Miss (2-1) has actually proven to be quite effective against the run this season, ranking 37th nationally allowing an average of 104.67 rushing yards per game — that’s even better than Alabama’s run defense, which is ranked 45th having allowed an average of 114.33 rushing yards per game this season.
Much of the Golden Eagles’ success against the run has come against non-Power 5 competition, including holding Sun Belt Conference foe Troy to just 24 rushing yards on 16 carries last Saturday (while surrendering 504 passing yards), as well as limiting FCS program Alcorn State to 80 yards on 35 rushes in the season-opener three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, in Southern Miss’ other money game this season, Mississippi State rolled up 210 yards on 41 carries in a 38-15 victory on Sept. 7.
The Crimson Tide’s offensive line has faced its own criticisms this season. Inconsistency up front, be it with different players rotating between multiple positions or simply some irregular play by several newcomers within the starting unit, has adversely impacted Alabama’s ability to run the ball with any regularity.
This is where physical players like junior FSU transfer Landon Dickerson and 360-pound freshman Evan Neal come into play. While Neal has struggled at times with consistency, much of which has been credited to freshmen mistakes, Dickerson has provided a reliable presence inside, be it at right guard or center.
“He’s a veteran player. He’s got lots of experience from the previous school and the amount of football that he’s played,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Dickerson. “His leadership has been good, his maturity is good, his knowledge of the game and ability to adapt and play smart has been very helpful to the other players.”
Although much of the offensive line issues stem from inside, Dickerson has been a welcomed addition and has the sort of grind-it-out tenacity that should be beneficial to re-establishing Alabama’s run game, and maybe even help change the perception that the Tide can no longer maul the opposition of the line.
“It is fun,” Dickerson said of running it down an opponents throat, “and especially when you get into longer drives you know obviously you can kind of see defenses starting a little more tired and it just becomes kind of fun after that.”
Of course, as indicated against South Carolina, Alabama’s versatile running backs have managed to contribute in that endeavor too, combining for 150 receiving yards – 124 of which came last Saturday. That’s compared to 255 combined rushing yards on 59 carries (4.32 yards-per-carry average) between Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.
Yes, run-pass option plays work quite well and will remain a significant part of Alabama’s offense. But as is evidenced by last weekend’s wide disparity between run and pass, it can also result in leaning heavily to one side or the other.
