TUSCALOOSA — Turns out a little trip to the Bahamas was just what the doctor ordered to cure what ails Alabama.
Coming off a disappointing 1-2 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week, the Crimson Tide shot nearly 50 percent from the floor in the second half and made the most of its trips to the charity stripe for a 78-68 win over foul-happy Stephen F. Austin on Friday night in its return to Coleman Coliseum.
Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 17 points, including a team-leading 9-of-11 from the free throw line as the Tide converted 25 of 35 trips to the charity stripe due to 27 Lumberjack fouls.
Junior forward Alex Reese and sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 15 points apiece for Alabama (4-4), while junior wing John Petty Jr. had 14 points and redshirt freshman center Javian Davis added 11, including 7-of-10 from the free throw line.
Reese and Petty also combined for four 3-pointers apiece as the Crimson Tide shot 11-of-32 from beyond the arch.
Alabama opened a second-half shooting barrage with back-to-back 3-pointers by Petty and another from Reese to open up a 45-35 lead in the first 4:08 on 4-of-7 shooting.
Petty’s 3s started a 15-2 run that stretched the Tide’s lead to 47-35 five minutes into the second half on the heels of a 9-0 outburst over a 2-minute span to pull away for good.
It was Alabama’s first two-game win streak of the Nate Oats era.
