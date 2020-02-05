TUSCALOOSA — National Signing Day isn’t what it used to be, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban appears to have garned a certain distain for that fact, even if he’s adjusted well to it.
Three years into the advent of the Early Signing Period in mid-December, during which the Crimson Tide — much like many other top-tier programs around the country — secured nearly 90-percent of its 2020 class before the end of last season, the now-late signing period has taken on a completely different feel.
“I guess this signing day that we’ve always known as (the) Signing Day has become a ‘Limited Edition’ Signing Day, the day we all look forward to that sort of ends recruiting for this year and really begins it for the next year,” Saban said a bit acrimoniously Wednesday during his annual post-Signing Day press conference.
“We’re really excited about the class we were able to attract, but I think this is an accumulation of a lot of hard work by a lot of people.”
After inking 22 players during the Early Signing Period in mid-December, including 13 that are already enrolled on campus, the Crimson Tide filled out its 25-member signing class with signatures for three of its four outstanding commitments entering the late signing period.
That included the additions of a pair of previously-committed McEachern (Georgia) High teammates in four-star receiver Javon Baker and four-star defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs, as well as three-star offensive lineman Damieon George of Houston, Texas.
Of course, even if Saban won’t admit it himself, the Crimson Tide also missed out on the only two non-commits it was targeting entering the week, with four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson — the team’s unquestioned No. 1 target during the late period — signing with Texas A&M and three-star cornerbacker Ennis Rakestraw signing with Missouri earlier Wednesday.
“We could only sign three guys, so that’s what we expected, … based on math,” Saban said sarcastically after initially chiding a reporter about whether he knew math. “But it was a very busy day, because the (recruiting) calendar is moved up. I spend my whole day today, and we spend our whole day today, really (focusing) on next year’s recruiting.
“I think I talked to 22 guys today, and I talked to 14 guys yesterday. So, it was very busy. In fact, by the end of the day today, I was stuttering on the phone and having a tough time speaking clearly, so that’s how busy it was. It wasn’t busy in terms of how many guys we signed, but we had a lot to do.”
Despite missing out on Jackson, Alabama held steady to its No. 2 nationally ranked signing class it had during the Early Signing Period, finishing with 310.44 points according to the 247Sports.com team rankings, nearly 3 points behind top-ranked Georgia, which secured the nation’s No. 1 class for the second time in the last three seasons.
It’s only the second time in the last decade that the Crimson Tide didn’t finish No. 1 in the team rankings, according to the 247Sports’ national rankings. It finished No. 5 in the rankings in 2018, the other year Georgia took home the top spot.
In the third full year of the Early Signing Period, Alabama has signed just three players for the second straight February, but both missed out on players it coveted late in the process both years, including the four-star Jackson this year.
“I used to sit in the office 10 years ago and do nothing but recruit for this class on this day to try to get guys signed and make sure everything was going the way it was supposed to this day,” Saban said. “I haven’t talked to a single recruit today that we’re recruiting in this class. I talked to 22 guys that we’re recruiting for next year.”
The 6-foot-2 and 327-pound Jackson was the No. 9 defensive tackle prospect in the 2020 class and a Top-75 prospect according to 247Sports.com’s latest composite rankings, and was the sort of high-level recruit that could’ve helped thrust Alabama into the nation’s No. 1 spot in the annual team rankings.
And the Crimson Tide made him a priority over the last few months, including sending Saban, defensive coordinator Pete Golding and new defensive line coach Freddie Roach down to south Mississippi for an in-home visit with Jackson this past Thursday. But the visit didn’t bore any fruit as McKinnley has apparently known he was going to College Station for the past year.
Still, with the addition of Burroughs on Wednesday, as well as the previous signings of four-star linemen Timothy Smith of Florida and Jah-Marien Latham of Reform, Alabama — the No. 8 and No. 18 rated defensive tackles in the class according to 247Sport.com’s national composite — Saban sounded pleased with this year’s defensive line haul, especially in light of what it did a year ago.
“I think we had five guys that were freshmen last year, three of those guys played a significant amount, and we feel like the other guys have an opportunity to develop into being players,” Saban said.
“I thought the three players we got at that position this year are certainly good players that will contribute to that as well. … I feel like in the last two years we’ve added good, young talent at that position.”
The Crimson Tide also shored up several positions of need during the early signing period with five-star and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback Bryce Young of California as well as fellow five-star defensive additions in outside linebackers Will Anderson of Georgia, Chris Braswell of Maryland and Drew Sanders of Texas. Alabama also replenished its backfield in December with three running backs signees, including four-star Oklahoma flip Jase McClelland of Texas.
“I think the biggest thing was we got a significant number of guys in the front seven. I’m talking about outside ‘backer types, defensive line types, guys that are athletic who can rush, inside ‘backer types,” Saban said.
“That was probably, really, something that we needed to address. Because I think the lack of depth at that position last year was a factor for us.”
