TUSCALOOSA — Xavier McKinney said it best after last Saturday night’s 46-41 loss to new-No. 1 LSU: Alabama’s defense got humbled.
After surrendering a season-high 559 yards of total offense to quarterback Joe Burrow and the Tigers’ newfound aerial attack, the Crimson Tide’s once-proud defense is looking to patch open wounds with bandages.
This isn’t the same Alabama defense that routinely ranked among the nation’s Top-5 in both scoring and total defense eight of nine years between 2009-17 – with 2014 the lone outlier.
No longer is the Crimson Tide among the country’s most feared or intimidating defense. No longer can it walk into an opposing stadium and win the line of scrimmage at the coin toss like it did in 2011-12.
Whether it’s because of several key injuries to vital veterans or the corresponding reliance on talented but wholly unprepared freshmen to fill in the gaps, the Tide have clear deficiencies on defense that aren’t simple fixes. And for the most part, they’ve shown in some capacity throughout nearly every game this season, before coming to a head last Saturday against LSU.
Through nine games this season, Alabama ranks 30th nationally in total defense allowing an average of 335.4 total yards per game to sit middle of the pack in its own conference. It’s still a Top-20 scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 18.7 points per game to rank 16th in the country.
That’s 10.5 points and nearly 152 yards more per game than the Tide’s stingy 2011 unit that last lost to LSU at home – a touchdown-less 9-6 overtime battle in Tuscaloosa.
In fact, not since Nick Saban’s first team in 2007, after taking over a Mike Shula-led team that went 6-7 (later 0-7 after 21 total wins were vacated between 2005-07) the year before, has Alabama struggled so much defensively. That transitional 2007 team ranked 28th and 32nd nationally surrendering 22 points and 345.5 yards per game, respectively.
Thirteen years later, this season’s unit is creeping exceedingly close to those figures, and there isn’t many in Tuscaloosa that feel good about it.
“Well, we obviously need to get better. I think we’ve got to do a better job – everybody in the organization – I’ve got to do a better job with (the players), the coaches need to do a better job with them,” Saban said Wednesday. “We’ve got to keep getting these guys to play with more confidence and play together, tackle better on the perimeter, get more turnovers, be able to execute and understand that everybody has to do their job for us to be successful.
“You can’t have any blinking lights. It’s not OK for one player to break down on this play and a different player the next play. So you’ve just got to work hard at it.”
There was plenty to get frustrated about defensively last weekend, whether it was the ease that LSU’s Joe Burrow spread the ball around or the way he always seemed to evade pressure at just the right moment, Alabama’s difficulties stopping the Tigers’ veteran quarterback were apparent throughout.
And while Mississippi State doesn’t have nearly the passer that LSU had, it’s not without some talent in not one but two playmakers in graduate senior Tommy Stevens, a transfer from Penn State, and true freshman Garrett Shrader, a tough dual-threat option who has turned heads in Starkville with his tough play.
That said, both have dealt with injuries this season, with Shrader being held out of the Arkansas game for “general health purposes,” according to the Clarion Ledger, and either could start Saturday.
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Stevens is the more polished passer having completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 687 yards and 7 touchdowns, while the big-bearded Shrader is clearly the better runner having combined for 1,526 total yards and 10 total touchdowns, including 504 rushing yards.
No matter who starts Saturday, Alabama’s mission should be the same, attack with controlled aggression and keep Mississippi State’s quarterback running scared all day.
