Alabama, which spent most of the past week answering questions about its 28-point loss to Clemson in the national championship game, was the runaway pick to repeat as the Southeastern Conference champion on Friday.
In voting by media members attending this week’s SEC Media Days, the Crimson Tide put a record 12 players on the Preseason All-SEC first team and earned 203 votes to capture the league title on December 7 in Atlanta.
Georgia was second with 49 votes in the overall voting. The Bulldogs again were picked to win the SEC Eastern Division with 233 first-place votes and 1,789 points. Florida was next in the East with 1,499 points and 21 first-place votes. Missouri was third with 1,149 points and three first-place votes.
Alabama drew 253 first-place votes and 1,813 total points to win the SEC Western Division. LSU was next with 1,493 points and five first-place votes. Texas A&M was picked third with 1,268 points.
Alabama set a new record with 12 members selected to the First Team. The previous record was 10 by Alabama in 2017.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of six offensive players for the Crimson Tide on the first team. He is joined by running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.
On defense, inside linebacker Dylan Moses, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, lineman Raekwon Davis and cornerback Trevon Diggs were first-teamers.
Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was listed as a first-team specialist as both a returner and an all-purpose player.
Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho is on the first team, along with Tiger defensive lineman Derrick Brown.
Alabama’s Waddle was on the second-team offense at wide receiver. Crimson Tide defensive backs Patrick Surtain II and Xavier McKinney are also on the second team.
Auburn defensive linemen Nick Coe and Marlon Davidson also are on the second team, along with Tigers’ placekicker Anders Carlson.
Alabama had three more offensive players on the third team – tight end Miller Forristall and offensive linemen Deonte Brown and Matt Womack. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Shyheim Carter are also on the third team.
Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow is on the third team, along with teammate and defensive back Daniel Thomas and punter Arryn Siposs.
The preseason expectations don’t mean much. Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s thrilling classic when Alabama rallied late to beat Georgia.
SEC Media Days
Predicted Finish
Eastern Division
Georgia (233) 1,789
Florida (21) 1,499
Missouri (3) 1,149
South Carolina (1) 883
Tennessee (1) 804
Kentucky (1) 798
Vanderbilt 358
Western Division
Alabama (253) 1,813
LSU (5) 1,493
Texas A&M 1,268
Auburn (1) 1,090
Mississippi State (1) 769
Ole Miss 504
Arkansas 343
SEC Champion
Alabama 203
Georgia 49
LSU 3
Auburn 1
Mississippi State 1
Tennessee 1
Florida 1
South Carolina 1
