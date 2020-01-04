Not even a 21-point advantage is safe for Alabama in 2020.
Despite dominating much of regulation, the upstart Crimson Tide couldn’t sustain a 46-25 lead with 2 minutes left in the first half as Florida rallied back to escape with a 104-98 double-overtime win Saturday night inside the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville.
The host Gators’ closed the first half on a 7-0 run and continued to chip away at Alabama’s lead throughout the second half, including forcing overtime at 83-83 at the end of regulation with a 14-5 run over the final 3 minutes of the second half -- including 7-2 over the last 37 seconds.
Andrew Nembhard and Kerry Blackshear led Florida (9-4, 1-0 SEC) with 25 and 24 points respectively, combining for 13 of the Gators’ 21 points over the two overtime periods, including closing out a 6-0 run over the final 25 seconds of the second overtime with a pair of free throws to second the epic comeback.
Meanwhile, junior wing John Petty Jr. led Alabama (7-6, 0-1 SEC) with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including four 3-pointers, as six Crimson Tide players scored in double figures Saturday.
Sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 17 points but made just 7-of-25 field goal attempts in the game, including only 2-of-8 from 3-point range, while junior wing Herbert Jones and graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden scored 15 apiece. Junior forward Alex Reese added 14 points and freshman guard Jaden Shackelford scored 11 in the effort.
