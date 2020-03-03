TUSCALOOSA — The final shot, a meaningless 3-pointer from sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., fell harmlessly into the hands of a Vanderbilt player without ever even toughing the rim Tuesday night.
It was that sort of night for host Alabama, which had three players combine for more than 91-percent of its scoring in a 87-79 loss to last-place Vanderbilt in Tuesday night's regular-season home finale inside Coleman Coliseum.
It was just the latest in a series of disappointing home losses in Nate Oats’ first season at the helm that also includes defeats against Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M to officially dash the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament hopes for a second-straight season.
The loss came despite a season-high effort from Alabama’s lone senior, James “Beetle” Bolden, on Senior Night. The Covington, Kentucky native scored 17 of his season-high 24 points in the first half, shooting a career-high seven 3-pointers in the last regular-season home game of his collegiate career. Bolden also had a 23-point effort against Southern Miss in late November.
Lewis Jr. scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half while freshman guard Jaden Shackelford added all 18 of his points in the second half following an 0-of-3 first half, as the duo combined for 35 of the Crimson Tide’s 44 second-half points on 12-of-24 shooting by themselves as the rest of the team shot a combined 3-of-13 in the second half.
Bolden, Lewis and Shackelford combined for 72 of Alabama’s 79 points on 24-of-51 field goals, including 11-of-27 from 3-point range, while the other five players on the floor combined to shoot 2-of-12 overall and just 1-of-11 from distance in the game. That included a forgettable 1-of-9 night from 3-point range from junior forward Alex Reese, who finished with just 3 points in 18 minutes Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee scored 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range, to go along with eight rebounds and five assists in the effort.
Alabama (16-14, 8-9 SEC) will wrap up the regular season with a road game at Missouri on Saturday (1:30 p.m.) before opening SEC Tournament play on Thursday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.