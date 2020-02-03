TUSCALOOSA — It all comes down to Wednesday.
After inking 22 signatures during the Early Signing Period in December, including 13 that are already enrolled on campus, Alabama’s quest for a second-straight No. 1 recruiting class appears to rest squarely on the decision of one highly coveted player: four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.
In addition to the expected signatures of two to three of its four current commits that didn’t sign in December, the Crimson Tide apparently has the space to add just one or two new targets during National Signing Day on Wednesday, according to 247Sports.com Alabama recruiting writer Hank South.
And by all accounts, one of those spots is ear-marked for Jackson, the 6-foot-2 and 327-pound defensive tackle from Lucedale, Miss., which is just over the Alabama-Mississippi board near Mobile.
“It’s clear McKinnley Jackson’s the guy they want,” South said on Sunday. “The late signing period is about McKinnley Jackson and adding him (on Wednesday). They’ve been in on McKinnley Jackson for so long, he’s always had a spot (in the class), he’s a guy they’ve wanted. He’s been the major focus this month.”
Jackson, who is scheduled to sign at 9:30 a.m. CT at George County High School, is the top-rated player in the state of Mississippi, the No. 9 defensive tackle prospect in the class and a Top-75 prospect according to 247Sports.com’s latest composite rankings.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, defensive coordinator Pete Golding and new defensive line coach Freddie Roach had an in-home visit with Jackson this past Thursday to make one final impression before the Mississippi product went on his final official visit to Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies are considered another serious contender for Jackson’s signature, along with LSU and Ole Miss.
The addition of Jackson, who’d instantly be the ninth highest-rated player in Alabama’s class, would propel the Crimson Tide into the No. 1 spot in the national team rankings according to the 247Sports.com class calculator, giving it the No. 1 class for the ninth time in the last 10 years, so long as neither Georgia nor third-place Clemson have any significant additions themselves Wednesday.
Alabama is also expected to sign at least a couple of its current commits, with McEachern (Ga.) High teammates in four-star receiver Javon Baker and four-star nose tackle Jamil Burroughs as the most likely, along with three-star offensive tackle Damieon George of Houston.
Four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones of nearby Calera, a self-professed Alabama fan and longtime commit, doesn’t appear to be in team’s recruiting picture any longer outside of a late change. The expectation is he’ll likely be a Signing Day flip to Oregon, which had a recent in-home visit and has been hot on the trail of the 6-7 and 340-pound interior lineman over the past month.
The Tide is also expected to add North Carolina graduate transfer tight end Carl Tucker to the mix after the former three-star Carolina product committed following an official visit to Tuscaloosa a week ago and remains in the running for three-star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw of Duncanville, Texas.
“I know (Alabama’s coaching staff) really liked him on tape and he had a great senior season,” South said of Rakestraw. “It was one of those situations where his senior evaluation and being one of the best (still) available really kind of caught their eye.”
Tucker is a need addition that provides Alabama something it didn’t have last season — a big, physical blocking tight end that can also make plays in the passing game. Without that physical presence on the outside, the Tide was forced to utilize reserve offensive linemen like Kendall Randolph and Chris Owens as off-set tight ends during games last season.
Depending on what happens Wednesday, Alabama — which is currently ranked No. 2 in the country according to the 247Sports.com national composite, just 1.25 points behind top-ranked Georgia — is expected to finish with a 26- or 27-member 2020 signing class this year.
