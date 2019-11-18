TUSCALOOSA — Alabama freshman cornerback Scooby Carter has entered the transfer portal, according to his personal Twitter account Monday evening.
Carter, whose given first name is Jeffery, posted the news shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, two days after he was reportedly suspended for Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
"First, I would like to thank the University of Alabama and the coaches for helping me and allowing me to play the sport I love at such and (sic) amazing school," Carter wrote in a screenshotted message. "I also want to thank my teammates for always pushing me to be my best. But after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal."
Carter, a former four-star signee and Top-100 player according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings, has played in just three games this season and has one career tackle. Since he has yet to surpass the NCAA’s four-game grace period, Carter could still qualify for a redshirt this season and have all four years of eligibility remaining at whatever program he transfers to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.