TUSCALOOSA — Alabama freshman cornerback Scooby Carter has entered the transfer portal, according to his personal Twitter account Monday evening.

Carter, whose given first name is Jeffery, posted the news shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, two days after he was reportedly suspended for Saturday's game at Mississippi State.

"First, I would like to thank the University of Alabama and the coaches for helping me and allowing me to play the sport I love at such and (sic) amazing school," Carter wrote in a screenshotted message. "I also want to thank my teammates for always pushing me to be my best. But after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal."

Carter, a former four-star signee and Top-100 player according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings, has played in just three games this season and has one career tackle. Since he has yet to surpass the NCAA’s four-game grace period, Carter could still qualify for a redshirt this season and have all four years of eligibility remaining at whatever program he transfers to.

