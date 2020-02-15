TUSCALOOSA — On a day a true program trailblazer was immortalized, the Alabama men’s basketball team did its best to keep its path to the NCAA Tournament alive and well.
Between 17 rebounds from an injured Herb Jones and 25-plus points apiece from the young guard tandem of Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford, the up-and-down Crimson Tide made the sort of winning plays first-year head coach Nate Oats has been calling for to secure a definite must-win upset, 88-82, over No. 25 LSU on Saturday inside a crowded Coleman Coliseum.
"I thought it was huge," Oats said of the win. "It was big for us to win that."
One game after recording the team’s first triple-double in 24 years, Lewis Jr. scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half while Shackelford added 26 points as the duo combined to shoot 19-of-36 from the floor including nine of the Tide's 13 3-pointers.
But it was the one-handed Jones — who played his second straight game with a bulky, black cast over his still-healing fractured left hand and wrist — and his 17 rebounds that stole the show Saturday, along with his clutch 2-of-2 effort from the free throw line in the closing minutes while only using his non-shooting right hand. Oats said Jones once again won the team's "hard hat award" with 35 blue-collar points in the game.
"That's ridiculous, and he did it with one hand," Oats said of Jones. "I was getting chills when the crowd went nuts when he went 2-for-2 at the free throw line. ... He's a winner, and it was great to have him back — even if he's only got one arm, it's great to have him back."
Jones' season-high 17 boards helped Alabama outrebound visiting LSU 23-17 in the second half for trail 44-42 in total boards. The effort came three weeks after the host Tigers dominated the backboards with a 49-31 edge in Baton Rouge on Jan. 30.
The victory is Alabama’s second Quadrant 1 win of the season (2-6), following a similarly lopsided 83-64 upset of then-undefeated Auburn on Jan. 15, and keeps the Tide in contention for a coveted at-large bid in next month’s NCAA Tournament with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
"We knew coming into the game that we had to get (the win)," Jones said, "and it was our last Quad 1 home game, so we just had to go out and make a statement and play hard."
In a game involving several big runs by Alabama (14-11, 6-6 SEC), it was the final 4 minutes of the first half that infused life into a team whose postseason fate appeared on life support having lost four of its last five entering the weekend.
But ahead of a program-first moment at halftime, when legendary Crimson Tide hoopster Wendell Hudson had his No. 20 jersey hoisted into the Coleman Coliseum rafters 50 years after becoming the school’s first black scholarship athlete, Alabama made sure to honor Hudson on a high note by closing out the final 3:56 of the first half on a 15-4 run to enter the break leading 40-29.
The visiting Tigers (18-7, 9-3 SEC) repeatedly challenged that lead in the second half, including pulling within 75-68 on a Trendon Watford 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining as part of a 16-4 run that cut it to 77-75 with 2:00 left. Watford, a freshman from Birmingham who picked LSU over in-state offers from Alabama and Auburn, scored 18 points amid loud boos from the Crimson Tide crowd before fouling out late.
But it was Alabama's key freshman addition, Shackelford, who managed to close out the game with 6 points over the final 1:18 to outpace LSU down the stretch.
Stepping to the free throw line with 1:39 remaining after LSU appeared to purposely send him to the charity stripe, Jones used his non-shooting — and non-injured — right hand to push both free throws through to keep the Tide ahead 79-75 after LSU's Javonte Smart cut the lead to two with one of his four 3s of the game.
"I used to play around (shooting free throws right-handed) a while back, but it came in handy when I got injured, and I just kept working and believed in myself," Jones said of his awkward free-throw shooting. "The day I got back (following surgery), I've been putting in as many hours as I could putting in free throws (with my right hand)."
Making his first start since the last LSU game three weeks ago, after undergoing surgery on his fractured left wrist Feb. 1, Jones proved just how valuable he is to the Crimson Tide with 6 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive end, to go along with three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes Saturday.
"I just go out every night with the mindset to help my team any way possible knowing I was going to be kind of shorthanded on the offensive end," Jones said. "I just knew I had to impact the game in another way and anytime they shot the ball I just crashed (the boards)."
