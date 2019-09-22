Alabama’s future at quarterback received a massive lift Sunday afternoon when Bryce Young, the nation’s No. 2-rated dual-threat quarterback according to 247Sports.com, flipped his commitment from Southern Cal to Alabama.
Young, from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif., announced his verbal pledge to Alabama following an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. Young, a five-star prospect according to 247's individual ratings, was spotted on the Bryant-Denny Stadium sideline prior to Saturday’s 49-7 win over Southern Miss.
It was Young’s second official visit following a trip to Southern Cal in mid-July. Young has also fielded heavy interest from Miami and UCLA among 28 total offers, but since the summer it has been considered a two-team race between Alabama and USC — who meet in next year's season-opener in Arlington, Texas.
Young, listed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, had been committed to his home-state Trojans since July 25, 2018, but has long been rumored to be reconsidering his options in favor of Alabama.
The Crimson Tide’s lead recruiter for Young is first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, the former Southern Cal and Washington head coach who gave Tide junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa his first offer out of Hawaii.
So far this season, Young has thrown for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to five more rushing scores, four of which came in leading Mater Dei to a 34-18 win Sept. 14 over national powerhouse St. Frances Academy from Maryland.
Young is the only quarterback and the third-highest rated player overall in Alabama’s 23-member 2020 class of commitments, which currently is ranked second nationally per 247Sports.com’s composite national rankings.
Young, who is ranked 32nd overall and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback behind Texas A&M commit Haynes King according to the 247 composite, gives the Tide eight Top-100 nationally-ranked players in 2020.
