TUSCALOOSA — A beat-up and bruised Alabama took Monday off from its normal practice routine, which is not entirely uncommon the week prior its annual Iron Bowl week.
Still, the break was certainly much-needed, especially for the half-dozen or so Crimson Tide players nursing injuries suffered in last Saturday’s 38-7 win at Mississippi State.
While quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains out for the season following “successful” right hip surgery Monday morning, there are a handful of others that will be “questionable” for Alabama’s home finale against Western Carolina, according to head coach Nick Saban.
Among those could be three of its top defensive linemen with senior defensive end Raekwon Davis (sprained ankle), redshirt sophomore defensive end Phidarian Mathis (unknown) and freshman nose guard D.J. Dale (knee) all might not play Saturday following injuries suffered at Mississippi State.
“We have three guys on the front that are all questionable, maybe, for this game,” Saban said Monday.
Junior receiver Henry Ruggs III is also listed as “questionable,” according to Saban, after suffering bruised ribs following a third-quarter tackle in Starkville.
Alabama’s injuries along the defensive line forced the team to rely on even more young players, with both true freshmen ends Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young seeing plenty of action Saturday, along with redshirt freshman end Christian Barmore.
“We basically played the guys that we had available to us,” Saban said Monday. “I think both of the young guys went in, 47 (Young) and 92 (Eboigbe), and they both did a pretty good job of playing. But they have played all year long, so it wasn’t like they’ve never played before. 58 (Barmore) got to play a little bit more because of it. He’s been getting better and better as a player.”
Davis, the lone returning starter along Alabama’s defensive line this season, suffered a sprained ankle on the ensuing defensive possession following Tagovailoa’s injury late in the second quarter, and required him to be carted to Mississippi State’s X-ray room during halftime.
Because of those injuries, Saban said the team might play more of its redshirt-eligible freshmen, including Braylen Ingraham and Ishmael Sopsher, that have yet to participate in four games this season.
“We will actually have to play a couple guys in this game that has not played, but they have games left, so this would not negate the opportunity that they could still be redshirted if they ended up playing in this game,” Saban said. “We have seven scholarship guys left in the defensive line, and they’ll all have to make a contribution in this game if all these guys are out for the game.”
Saban doesn’t second-guess: Saban said he was still hurting for his oft-injured quarterback two days after Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip fracture against Mississippi State.
That doesn’t mean he would change anything about his decision to play his first-string quarterback, even after spending much of the last month with a still-recovering right ankle.
“No, not at all,” Saban said. “I think as coaches, the guy was healthy. He didn’t have a problem with his ankle, certainly didn’t look like he had a problem with his ankle, which would have been the only reason not to play him in the game.
"It’s an SEC game. Typically, you play the best players on your team at every position, so why wouldn’t we play him?”
Tagovailoa certainly effective when he was in the game, completing his first nine consecutive passes before finishing 14-of-18 for 256 yards and two touchdowns while leading five straight touchdown-scoring drives to open up Saturday’s 38-7 win. Backup quarterback Mac Jones, who will take over as the starting quarterback in Tagovailoa’s absence, finished 7-of-11 for 94 yards but Alabama’s offense managed just 182 total yards and three points in the second half.
“So, I’m not second-guessing the fact that we played him. What if we wouldn’t have played him and not won the game? I mean, how can you assume that you would win a game by not playing your best players?” Saban said.
“I’ve never, ever done that and don’t intend to do it in the future, because that’s the only way you can be fair to players and that’s the only way that you can be fair to the team.
"And Tua absolutely wanted to play in the game, did everything he could to play in the game, to get ready to play in the game, and he’s our No. 1 quarterback. … I don’t really know. I don’t know how else to do it.”
Saban praises Lee: Saban has been especially critical of some of the rookie mistakes committed by the six freshmen Alabama has started on defense this season.
Which is why, after true freshman Shane Lee racked up a career-high 10 tackles and his first career interception in Saturday's win at Mississippi State, Saban heaped praise on his young starting Mike linebacker.
“Shane probably played one of his best games of the year, made a lot of plays and did a good job, a better job of tackling,” Saban said of Lee.
“We still have the occasional mental error by some of the younger guys that shows up, but I thought this was his best performance, most consistent game and I see him sort of starting to develop confidence in what we’re asking him to do and how he’s going about doing it on a consistent basis.”
After replacing injured junior Dylan Moses as the team's starting middle linebacker following Moses' season-ending ACL surgery in mid-August, Lee has steadily shown improvement through the first 10 games this season, ranking third on the team with 63 tackles and 5 1/2 tackles for loss.
