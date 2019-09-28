TUSCALOOSA – Alabama got a few players back on the field Saturday, held one out and had a couple of scares during a 59-31 win over Ole Miss.
Offensive lineman Deonte Brown played for the first time this season, entering the game in the first half. The junior left guard had to sit out the first four games this season while serving a six-game suspension handed down before the Tide’s game against Oklahoma last year in the Orange Bowl.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis, who was held out of last week’s game after hyper-extending a knee against South Carolina, was back in action against Ole Miss and recorded one tackle and had a pass breakup. Nose guard D.J. Dale, who strained a knee tendon last week, played against the Rebels and made two tackles.
Freshman placekicker Will Reichard, who suffered a hip flexor in last week’s game during a kickoff, didn’t dress out on Saturday. Sophomore Joseph Bulovas handled the duties on Saturday and kicked through a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter. He did miss a 29-yard try in the second half that bounced off the uprights. He also connected on all of his extra point tries.
Tide fans had to hold their breath a few times in the game.
Receiver Henry Ruggs III went down with 8:33 to play in first quarter and had to be helped off field favoring left leg. Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game the injury was a hip-pointer and wasn’t considered serious.
Late in the second quarter, defensive back Shyheim Carter went down on a running play, but was able to slowly make his way off the field after being attended to.
Quick strike: As has become the norm, it didn’t take Alabama’s offense long to put points on the scoreboard as Tua Tagovailoa connected with DeVonta Smith on a slant pass for a 74-yard touchdown on the fourth offensive play of the game. It would just be the beginning of a monster day for Smith, who caught 11 passes for a career-high 274 yards and five touchdowns. Four of the touchdowns came in the first half, which was a school record. With the first score, Alabama also extended its school record for consecutive games with a score to 247.
TD king: Tua Tagovailoa is now the holder of the school’s all-time touchdown responsibility record of 84 with 75 career TD passes and nine rushing scores in 29 games. He broke the previous mark of 80 set by for Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron when he ran in on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.
Block that kick: Ale Kaho blocked a punt deep in Ole Miss territory and fell on the loose ball in the end zone with 5:29 to play in the third quarter. Tyrell Shavers was in line to recover the block for a score, but dropped it and Kaho pounced on the ball.
Leading defender: Defensive back Xavier McKinney was the star defensively for Alabama with 13 tackles, 10 being solo stops. It was the most stops by a Tide player this season.
Fumble fingers: Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle lost the handle on the first Ole Miss punt of the day and the Rebels’ A.J. Finley, a Mobile native, caught the loose ball in the air and rambled in 30 yards for a touchdown. However, after a review, it was ruled that since Waddle never had full possession, Finley couldn’t advance the fumble and the ball was placed at the 30. The Rebels still capitalized on the error as freshman John Rhys Plumlee went in on a 1-yard run to complete a 7-play drive.
Dothan captain: Dothan’s Steadman Shealy, who quarterbacked Alabama to the 1979 national championship, was an honorary captain on Saturday and recognized at midfield before the start of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.