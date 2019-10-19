Tennessee starting middle linebacker Daniel Bituli was called for targeting as he led with his helmet on a tackle stopping Tide receiver Jerry Jeudy just short of the goal line with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half. Officials looked at a replay before confirming the targeting, which meant ejection from the game for Bituli.
Earlier in the game, Alabama freshman linebacker Shane Lee was called for targeting after knocking Tennessee QB Brian Maurer to the turf in the final minutes of the first quarter. After a review, the call was overturned and Lewis remained in the game. Maurer was shaken up and replaced after the hit by Jarrett Guarantano.
Tagovailoa was 11-of-12 passing in the first half for 155 yards and an interception, while Maurer was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards before exiting.
Mac Jones entered as quarterback for Alabama when Tagovailoa exited and promptly connected with Jaylen Waddle on a 13-yard pass.
Picking it: Alabama cornerback Jared Mayden picked off a pass with 10:04 to play in the first quarter at the Tennessee 38. Mayden was in position to make the interception when a Tennessee receiver couldn't hold on to a pass and it popped up in Mayden's direction. It was his second interception of the season. Tennessee, however, got even when Tagovailoa was intercepted on the ensuing drive at the goal line by Nigel Warrior, who returned it 59 yards. Tennessee would take advantage and score on the drive when Maurer went in on a quarterback sneak from 1 yard out with 4:21 left in the opening quarter.
Kicking it: Sophomore Joseph Bulovas was the starting placekicker for the third straight game in place of true freshman Will Reichard, who injured his hip during the Southern Miss game on Sept. 21. Bulovas missed a 41-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half after Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt used all three of his timeouts for the half to ice the Tide kicker. Though not placekicking, Reichard did serve as the punter in the first half, but after his lone punt in the first half of 33 yards, he went to the medical tent. Ty Perine entered for Alabama to punt on the opening series of the second half and got off a good kick of 42 yards. In the final minute of the third quarter, Perine boomed a 51-yard punt.
Sitting a while: DeVonta Smith sat out the first half against Tennessee as a punishment by Tide coach Nick Saban after the wide receiver got in a brief skirmish with a Texas A&M player near the end of last week's game. Smith returned to the field in the third quarter against Tennessee and caught an 18-yard pass down to the Tennessee 23 to set up the Tide's first score of the second half.
Big man down: Tide starting left guard Evan Neal, a 6-foot-7, 360-pound freshman, went down with an injury at the 5:02 mark of the third quarter and limped off the field. Emil Ekiyor Jr. replaced him.
Streak on: The Crimson Tide scored on their first possession when Najee Harris went in from 1 yard out to culminate a four-play, 35-yard drive. With the score, the Tide extended a school-record for consecutive games with a score to 249. The Crimson Tide was last held off the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Auburn during the 2000 season.
Going deep: Henry Ruggs III was wide open and caught a 48-yard pass down to the Tennessee 13 early in the second quarter. Jerry Jeudy was also wide open on the play. Several plays later, Harris scored on a 1-yard run as the Tide took a 21-10 lead following the PAT. Ruggs had a team-high 64 yards on three catches in the first half.
Three for one: With Tennessee 2nd-and-goal at the 10 early in the second quarter, the Vols were flagged for three penalties on a pass play - an ineligible receiver down field and two holding calls. The Vols then faced 2nd-and-goal from the 20 as one of the holding calls was stepped off. Tennessee eventually settled for a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-10.
Night lights: Alabama enjoyed its first night game of the season - and it was extra late with an 8 p.m. start and a new light show display in full force. Red-colored LED lights were added across the top of Bryant-Denny Stadium before the season and were flashing bright at times with blaring music before and during the game to hype up the fans even more.
Honorary captains: Former Tide greats Antonio Langham and Derrick Odom were back on campus and recognized before the game as the honorary captains.
Up next: Alabama hosts Arkansas, a 51-10 loser to Auburn on Saturday, next week at Bryant-Denny for a 6 p.m. start. The Tide will then have a bye week before the home showdown with LSU.
