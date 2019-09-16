TUSCALOOSA – Alabama's defense received another bite from the injury bug as junior defensive end LaBryan Ray is expected to be out an “undetermined” amount of time after re-aggravating a lingering foot injury.
“LaBryan Ray is probably out for sure for this game (against Southern Miss),” head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “We’re doing some further testing to see what the situation is with his foot, but it’s undetermined right now as to how long he may be out.”
Ray is tied for eighth on the team with nine total tackles, including 1½ tackles for loss, and was considered one of Alabama’s best pass rushers coming into the season.
With Ray out, the Crimson Tide defense is expected to turn to freshman end Justin Eboigbe as the starting end opposite senior Raekwon Davis.
“He’s a very young guy, but I think he holds the standard for what the D-line has to do, and I feel like he’s one of the young guys that’s stepped up and ready to show the world that he can play big-boy ball,” Davis said of Eboigbe. “He’s got a fast get-off, he’s a twitchy guy, he likes to locate the ball fast. He’s very fun to watch.”
If Eboigbe starts Saturday against Southern Miss, Alabama’s starting front seven would feature four true freshmen, along with nose guard D.J. Dale, Mike linebacker Shane Lee and Will linebacker Christian Harris.
“We do have a lot of young guys playing in the front seven, but the challenge for us as coaches is to try to teach those guys,” Saban said. “And I think if those guys can get really comfortable with the basics and the basic fundamentals, then … when different things come up, they’re going to be able to adjust.
“But you really can’t coach experience into players. You can just try to teach them how to do things, and as they get more repetitions, hopefully, they’re going to improve and develop confidence and that’s our goal with each and every one of those guys.”
If Ray misses a significant amount of time, he’d be the third major defensive loss since the beginning of August following season-ending knee injuries to middle linebackers Dylan Moses and Josh McMillon.
While Harris has started the season’s first three games at Will linebacker, Saban made it clear there is “no plan” to change anything right now. A shaky performance in Saturday’s 47-23 win over South Carolina has opened the door for sophomore Ale Kaho to have an opportunity this week.
“We’ll see how guys work out in practice, and if they do well, we’ll play the guy that we think that can do the best job in the game,” Saban said Monday.
Kaho replaced Harris midway through the game Saturday after some obvious confusion on Harris’ part allowed the Gamecocks to take advantage. Kaho and Harris both had four tackles each in the game, including one tackle for loss by Kaho.
Punter problem: Alabama only had to punt once in Saturday’s 47-23 win at South Carolina, but it left a lot to be desired.
Sophomore punter Skyler DeLong’s lone attempt Saturday went for just 14 yards and gave the Gamecocks their best starting field position of the game at the Alabama 30.
The Crimson Tide defense then did its part with a second-down sack by freshman nose guard D.J. Dale and a third-down quarterback hurry by Raekwon Davis to force a field goal try. South Carolina kicker Parker White ended up running in for a touchdown that was ultimately negated due to a holding penalty, resulting in another punt back to Alabama.
Still, the punting situation has been less than ideal this season with DeLong averaging just 34.2 yards on four tries this season, while freshman kicker/punter Will Reichard has only been slightly better averaging 39.7 yards per punt on three tries, all of which came in the season opener.
“The thing about both guys is they’re very capable,” Saban said of DeLong and Reichard. “(And) we don’t have anybody else to punt besides one of those two guys or we could go for it on every fourth down – that’s our options. So, one of those two guys have to punt, or we go for it on fourth down every time. So, how do we approach it differently?”
Ultimately, it’s about getting more consistency from either DeLong or Reichard, even if it requires some alterations to their personal punting style.
“We’ve got to get those guys to execute, and they’re capable of executing. And they’ve done a really good job of doing it in practice,” Saban said. “We just have not seen it in the game.
“How you drop the ball is very important to how you punt, and almost every punt we’ve had in a game so far, the guy drops the ball inside, so you’re going to kick the ball low, aight, and not with good placement. So, it’s something that we definitely need to improve on. That would be on the list of things that we need to improve.”
SEC honors: Tua Tagovailoa once again rewrote the Alabama record book with his left arm Saturday, throwing for a career-high 444 yards and five touchdowns on 28-of-36 passing in the 47-23 win over South Carolina.
Tagovailoa’s 444 passing yards ranked third all-time in program history behind only Scott Hunter’s 484 passing yards in the 1969 Iron Bowl and Blake Sims’ 445 passing yards against Florida on Sept. 20, 2014. Tua became the first Alabama quarterback to combine for more than 400 yards passing and five touchdowns in the same game.
That performance helped the Hawaiian southpaw to earn the Southeastern Conference’s offensive player of the week honor.
Junior offensive guard/center Landon Dickerson, a graduate transfer from FSU, also was named the league’s offensive lineman of the week after keeping his quarterback clean in the pocket with no hurry, pressure or sack in 58 snaps.
