TUSCALOOSA — Jaylen Waddle energized the team and the Alabama fans with a 77-yard punt return late in the first quarter for the Tide’s first points of the game during a 46-41 loss to LSU on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU’s Racey McMath was there just as Waddle caught the punt and grabbed his facemask, but Waddle broke loose and raced across the field, down the sidelines and then cut back to the middle of the field in and out of traffic for the long score.
The touchdown extended the school record for consecutive games with a score to 251.
Waddle, a sophomore receiver and return specialist, leads the nation in punt return average (25.3) with 15 punt returns for 379 yards and one touchdown through nine games. Waddle is averaging 19.7 yards for his career, a total that ranks atop the Alabama career list.
Waddle did make a mental mistake midway through the third quarter when he signaled for a fair catch at the 5-yard line of the Tide.
Long bombs: Tide receiver DeVonta Smith caught a 64-yard long bomb as he streaked down the sideline untouched after making the catch behind cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. in the second quarter and corralled an 85-yard touchdown pass with 1:21 left in the game. For the game, Smith caught seven passes for 213 yards. It was his second 200-plus yard receiving performance of the season. The other came against Ole Miss when he set an Alabama single-game record with 274 yards. Smith became the first UA receiver with multiple 200-yard games in a season since Amari Cooper in 2014.
Getting defensive: Alabama’s Terrell Lewis recorded a turnover on LSU’s first drive of the second half after Xavier McKinney applied pressure and stripped QB Joe Burrow of the ball. Lewis was in the right spot at the right time to catch the loose ball in the air. McKinney had a huge game with 13 tackles, which matches his career high. He also recorded two sacks totaling 13 yards in losses and forced a fumble. Safety Jared Mayden had 11 tackles and cornerback Trevon Diggs tallied 10. Alabama also equaled its season high in total sacks with five for a total loss of 37 yards, also a season high.
President present: President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the game and received cheers from the majority of the fans when the two were shown on the large video boards in the stadium during a timeout in the first quarter. The cheers were followed by chants of “USA, USA, USA.”
Double trouble: Lining up for his first punt attempt midway through the first quarter, Ty Perine lost the handle on the snap and LSU swarmed him for a tackle at the Crimson Tide 40. On the next play, Diggs intercepted a pass, but the Tide was whistled for an illegal substitution and LSU retained possession. The Tigers would end the drive with a 40-yard field goal to take it a 10-0 lead.
Down, not out: Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was injured with 9:50 to play in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field appearing to favor his left leg. Chris Allen entered in his spot. Jennings returned later in the game and finished with eight tackles.
Running hard: Tailback Najee Harris ran for 146 yards on 19 attempts, which included a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He led all rushers in the game.
Kicking woes: After LSU took a 16-7 lead early in the second quarter, the extra point attempt by Cade York was blocked by McKinney as he rushed in up the middle. After Alabama pulled within 16-13 following a long TD pass, Joseph Bulovas missed the extra point try.
Gambling: Alabama went for it on 4th-and-1 from the LSU 48 with 9:48 to play in the first half, but receiver Slade Bolden was cut down for no gain after taking the snap out of the wildcat formation. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Tide went for it on 4th-and-1 from the LSU 13 and Harris sprinted up the middle for a 12-yard gain. Two plays later Harris was in the end zone.
