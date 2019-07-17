HOOVER – Tua Tagovailoa heard his head coach’s challenge to get in better shape this summer and the Heisman Trophy runner-up responded, dropping roughly 15 pounds this offseason.
During his appearance Wednesday morning at SEC Media Days, Tagovailoa told reporters he was under 215 pounds and feeling “a lot healthier than I (have) since I got to the University of Alabama.”
“I’m at a goal that I think I reached better than what I could think of for myself and what coach (Nick Saban) set for me,” Tagovailoa said. “Coach wants me at 218, and I’m about 215-214.”
Earlier this spring, Tagovailoa was measured at 6-feet and ¼-inch tall and 230 pounds, according to a tweet from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, during Alabama’s Junior Pro Day in early March.
Two months later, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban publicly challenged his quarterback to “get back into great shape” after nagging injuries to his knee and ankle last season contributed to his end-of-the-year struggles against the elite defenses of Clemson and Georgia.
“I think being hurt was an issue for him at the end of the season and I think that he has to challenge himself to get back into great shape and overcome some of the things that happened toward the end of the year,” Saban said May 28 at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin. “I think he should take the perception that he has a lot to prove relative to how we ended the season. I think our whole team fits into that category.”
For his part, Tagovailoa attributed some of his postseason weight gain to his continued rehab from a severe high ankle sprain against Georgia that required surgery and forced him into a walking boot for three weeks last December.
After an extensive rehab Tagovailoa was eventually cleared to play in the College Football Playoff games against Oklahoma and Clemson. He lit up the Sooners for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-27 passing. But he was largely ineffective against a well-prepared Clemson defense.
“After the Clemson game, I still had to do rehab. So I stayed off of my legs as much as I could, and of course, you’re going to gain weight,” Tagovailoa said. “When I was able to finally move and do what I wanted to do, it was very important to me to get back into shape.”
Another staff shakeup:
For the second straight offseason, the Crimson Tide experienced widespread staff turnover when head coach Nick Saban hired seven new assistant coaches following a mass exodus off a staff that added six new coaches the year before.
In fact, Saban’s assistant coaching staff has completely turned over since 2017, with Saban himself representing the lone holdover from Alabama’s last national championship-winning team.
Among new additions this offseason included new-old offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive line coach Brian Baker, offensive line coach Kyle Flood, running backs coach Charles Huff, associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly, outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Saban also promoted Pete Golding to defensive coordinator after serving as co-defensive coordinator in his first season with the program.
Saban also downplayed any suggestion he was “difficult to work with.”
“I think, when you’re in a position of leadership and you’re trying to make people be accountable and responsible to a standard that’s going to help you continue to have success, that sometimes you have to make people do things that they really don’t want to do that may be in the best interest of the overall organization,” Saban said. “So, am I willing to do that? Absolutely. So you have to make a choice and decision: You want to do it right, or you want to make everybody happy?”
The late-season issues that ultimately led to Alabama’s national championship collapse against Clemson were once again a major point of contention during the Crimson Tide’s SEC Media Days foray Wednesday.
Saban added a previously unreported postscript to the list of deficiencies that helped feed January’s lopsided 44-16 loss to the Tigers and eventually resulted in another offseason of staffing turnover.
During a morning appearance on the SEC Network, Saban explained it was his belief that several members of last year’s coaching staff were more focused on their “own agendas” and pursuing other career opportunities than properly preparing Alabama’s players for its postseason push.
“We had a lot of guys that were going to be head coaches at different places and it really takes a special person to stay focused on what they’re doing now when they have a job someplace else that is awaiting them, and the responsibilities of hiring a staff and all that kind of stuff,” Saban said Monday on the SEC Network. “I’m not being critical of those people, it’s just very challenging and we had a lot of that on our staff last year.
“And I think those relationships with players go a long way to keeping players where they need to be to do the things that they need to do to continue to prepare, practice the way they need to practice so they can continue to improve and get better and we just didn’t do that very well at the end of the year last year.”
Only one of last year’s Alabama assistants left for a head coaching opportunity when offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was hired at Maryland in early December. Other promotions included quarterbacks coach Dan Enos leaving to be Miami’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach Josh Gattis becoming Michigan’s offensive coordinator.
Outside of those three, the other offseason departures involved lateral moves like former offensive line coach Brent Key joining his alma mater as Georgia Tech’s offensive line coach/run-game coordinator, first-year defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi heading to the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line coach and running backs coach Joe Pannunzio rejoining the Philadelphia Eagles as its director of team development. Former defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski left the program this winter but has yet to land with a new team.
Solid corps:
Whether it’s proving who’s the fastest, or who has the best footwork, or who is the best basketball player or who can jump the highest, or even who is the best at a particular video game, Alabama’s receiver group is a competitive bunch.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on the receiving corps that loves to compete,” Alabama junior receiver Jerry Jeudy said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. “So when you have that competitive mindset to go out and compete and try to be the best player you can be and dominate every time, if you can keep that mindset going through your whole career, you can be somebody very special.”
With four proven playmakers at the position, and some equally talented up-and-comers waiting in the wings, the Crimson Tide receiver corps is among the best in the nation. The group features at least two players projected to be first-round NFL draft picks next April. Jeudy, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season, is considered a Top-5 overall player in next year’s draft, according to most NFL prognosticators.
Led by the 6-foot-1 Jeudy — who caught a team-high 14 touchdowns in 2018 — and the combination of Henry Ruggs III, fellow junior DeVonta Smith and the sophomore Jaylen Waddle, Alabama returns nearly 75 percent of its passing production, with the aforementioned four receivers combining for an eye-popping 3,597 yards and 38 touchdowns on 201 receptions last season.
Perhaps what makes them that good is that not one of them could recite his stats.
“I think that’s why we’re so good, just how unselfish we are,” Jeudy said. “If one person makes a play, we’re all excited. … It gives us energy to go out and make a play too.”
Added junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: “They’re guys that will run as many brotherhood routes as they can. A brotherhood route is a route that they know they’re not going to get the ball, but they’ll run it just to get someone else open. I think that’s been the key to their success and our success offensively.”
They push each other – and their teammates notice.
“It’s really just their work ethic. We have some really hardworking guys, they’re all on the same page with each other,” junior middle linebacker Dylan Moses said. “It’s like they’re all in sync with each other and know what the others are thinking. They’re just very athletic, fast, strong, elite hands. I don’t know, just to have all those guys on the same team, it’s a blessing for all of us.”
