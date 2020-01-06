Tennessee Alabama Football

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the first half of a game against Tennessee on Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa.

 Vasha Hunt

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft instead of returning for his senior season.

Tagovailoa announced it during a press conference Monday morning in Tuscaloosa.

"I've had a difficult time making this decision about my future. ... I've had the advice and council of my coaches and family ... With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided I'm entering the NFL Draft," Tagovailoa said.

Check back later for a complete story.

