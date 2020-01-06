Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft instead of returning for his senior season.
Tagovailoa announced it during a press conference Monday morning in Tuscaloosa.
"I've had a difficult time making this decision about my future. ... I've had the advice and council of my coaches and family ... With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided I'm entering the NFL Draft," Tagovailoa said.
Check back later for a complete story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.