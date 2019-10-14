TUSCALOOSA — It might have been a retaliation, but DeVonta Smith's return volley on Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal Jr. late in last Saturday's 47-28 win proved especially costly.
Alabama's leading receiver will be suspended for the first half of Saturday night's game against Tennessee, according to head coach Nick Saban, as part of internal discipline for Smith's ejection on the final offensive series against the Aggies after punching O'Neal following an on-field scuffle.
Saban said Smith's "retaliation is something that really can’t be tolerated and I think is a lesson that all players need to learn from in terms of you can’t make emotional decisions on the field."
Saban later clarified Smith's "discipline" would be greater than the one-quarter suspension Smith and fellow junior starters Najee Harris, Terrell Lewis and Brian Robinson Jr. received for the season-opener against Duke after reportedly missing a team function during the preseason.
"I think this is a little more significant than that and this warrants a half, when you do something like this," Saban said, "which I think the (SEC) conference office would agree with. Hopefully our players can learn from this."
Smith leads No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) with 636 receiving yards on 38 receptions and a conference-leading nine receiving touchdowns this season, with much of his production — 26 catches for 509 yards and eight touchdowns — coming against SEC opponents.
Of course, with a wealth of talent at the receiver position, including defending Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and sophomore Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide offense should be able to withstand Smith's absence for the first 30 minutes Saturday.
"Smitty’s a great guy. He’s one of the best guys, hardest workers, does everything right," Saban said of Smith. "But it doesn’t make any difference. When you make emotional decisions, (when) you don’t have a brain (and) you make bad decisions, sometimes they lead to consequences."
