OFFENSE
B
Under Tua, this was an A+, but without him, not so much. The Crimson Tide has a ton of work ahead to be more cohesive if its starting quarterback can't go. The ground game will have to step up to keep defense's honest.
DEFENSE
A-
Alabama gave up yards and some big plays, but not many points. Coming off last week, that's progress. The secondary looked sharp. Raekwon Davis' injury could loom large for this unit up front.
SPECIAL TEAMS
B
Jaylen Waddle is a must-see kind of guy. It would have been easy for fans to get a head start on halftime, but Waddle’s 26-yard return at the gun was a reward to those who didn’t.
OVERALL
B+
There was no hangover after last week's tough loss. Alabama looked interested and answered the bell. But the season, as every Tide fan knows, comes down to Tua. He's got two weeks to heal up and lead his team into its toughest road test of the year.
