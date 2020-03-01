TUSCALOOSA — In another game without one of its top scorers, Alabama still managed to find a way to 90 points for the ninth time this season.
With second-leading scorer John Petty Jr. sporting a sling on the bench, the Crimson Tide had four players reach double-digits in scoring as desperate Alabama rallied for a 90-86 victory over visiting South Carolina on Saturday evening inside Coleman Coliseum.
“I thought this was a game that would reveal a lot about our character,” first-year Tide head coach Nate Oats said. “I thought it did, especially the way we started. ... But our guys fought back, fought back, showed a ton of character and resiliency. It’s a big win.”
Entering the final week of the regular season, Alabama (16-13, 8-8 SEC) once again evened it Southeastern Conference record thanks to a rare complete-game effort, all with Petty sitting out his first game of the season with a hyper-extended right elbow suffered Tuesday night at Mississippi State.
Sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the Tide with 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while redshirt freshman center Javian Davis posted his first-career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds — both career highs.
Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford added 18 points and 7 rebounds while junior wing Herb Jones, who remains limited with a cast around his left shooting wrist, added 10 points and nine rebounds while playing all 40 minutes in the game.
This effort came after a rough start in which Alabama missed its first six straight field goal tries of the game and didn’t make its first basket until 5:12 into the game when a layup by Shackelford cut Carolina’s lead to 12-3.
The Tide responded after Oats was cited for his sixth technical of the season with just under 13 minutes left in the first half, rolling off a 20-8 run to pull even at 28-28 with 7:21 remaining before the Gamecocks pulled ahead 43-41 with a layup 10 seconds before the buzzer.
Alabama finally pulled ahead midway through the second half after a 10-0 run morphed into a 24-11 effort for a 74-67 lead on a two-handed dunk by Jones with 6:26 left in the game and never trailed again. The win improved the Tide’s record to a perfect 6-0 mark in games in which Oats receives a technical.
“That’s great because they did start to play with a little more energy after that, I wasn’t happy with our energy out the gate, but I didn’t get the tech to get our energy up, but it certainly went up with Kira got those transition buckets right after that,” Oats said.
“They’ve worked out all right. Shoot, maybe if it’s really not going well, maybe I ought to get them. ... I do know we’re undefeated when I get them.”
Even Nate Oats admitted maybe he needs to get a few more technicals called against him.
Coming into the weekend, Alabama was 5-0 in games in which the Oats was cited for a technical, including a 103-78 road win at Ole Miss.
Make that 6-0 after Saturday’s much-needed victory over South Carolina.
Seconds after vigorously arguing a blocking foul against James “Beetle” Bolden should’ve been a charge, officials cited Oats for the sixth technical of his trying first season in Tuscaloosa as South Carolina’s AJ Lawson hit a pair of free throws for a 20-8 advantage 7 minutes into the game.
“I didn’t agree with the block-charge earlier and I didn’t let it go. I shouldn’t have done it — I apologized to (the ref) in the middle of the game — but I was a little perturbed,” Oats said.
“Look, I haven’t tried to get one yet, I wasn’t trying to get one there. I was just a little upset with the way calls were going.”
That technical had an immediate impact as Shackelford responded with the team’s first made-3 about 40 seconds later to spark an 11-1 run over the next 2:50 to pull within 21-19. That run then ballooned to 20-8 as the Crimson Tide tied it up on Shackelford’s second 3-pointer with 7:21 left in the first half.
Alabama tied it again on the next possession and then took its first lead of the game with a Shackelford layup with 2:44 remaining after back-to-back 3s from Lewis before heading into halftime trailing 43-41.
“It actually woke me up a lot because Coach was taking up for us because he felt that the refs missed a couple of calls,” Lewis said of Oats’ technical, “so when the ref teched him up, ... I felt like if Coach is going to take up for me then we as players should take up for him and stand up for him. I feel like we responded well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.