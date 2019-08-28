TUSCALOOSA — The injury bug has bitten Alabama again, and this time it was a deep cut.
Alabama junior middle linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a significant knee injury in Tuesday’s practice, likely costing the Crimson Tide its most significant defender for "an indefinite period of time" and quite possibly the season, according to head coach Nick Saban.
“Dylan was injured yesterday at practice, he had a knee injury and it requires surgery so he'll be out an indefinite period of time,” Saban said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "Certainly this is a character check for our team and we're going to do everything we can to support Dylan and the people that have the opportunity now to fill in for Dylan."
Moses, who was set to take over as Alabama’s defensive “play-caller” this season after replacing Mack Wilson at the Mike linebacker, was a Butkus Award finalist last season after leading the Tide with 86 total tackles last season while starting all 15 games at the Will/weakside spot.
It’s the second significant knee injury to an Alabama inside linebacker this preseason, following a similarly costly ACL injury to redshirt senior Joshua McMillon, who was slated to start at Will prior to his season-ending injury in the first preseason scrimmage Aug. 10.
Given the importance of the position, it’s unclear yet who will take over for Moses, though four-star true freshman Shane Lee and redshirt sophomore Markail Benton are listed as his co-backups in the team’s Week 1 depth chart released Monday.
If Lee in fact starts, it’d mean two true freshmen would take the field in the heart of Alabama’s defense Saturday against Duke after four-star Louisiana native Christian Harris was named the starting Will ‘backer.
