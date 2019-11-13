TUSCALOOSA — The ongoing status of Tua Tagovailoa's still-recovering right ankle remains a "day-to-day" situation even after returning to action in last Saturday's loss to LSU.
Tagovailoa, who was visibly limping late in the 46-41 defeat despite throwing for 418 yards and four touchdowns, has been severely limited through the first three days of practice this week in preparation for Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
"He’s got soreness in his ankle from playing in the game, (and) just like a lot of players this time of year, you’ve got to manage the practice," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday morning on the SEC coaches teleconference. "You’ve got to manage the reps. Just like last week, it’ll probably be a game-time decision as to whether he can or can’t play.
"I don’t even know for sure if he’ll be able to practice fully (Wednesday). We expect him to be able to do some things, but we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s just kind of day-to-day."
For the second straight day, Tagovailoa was spotted wearing sneakers and not cleats during a brief media viewing period Wednesday afternoon. The junior was able to do some throwing during a positional period, though he didn't move around much and was clearly more limited than the other quarterbacks in the drill.
That said, Saban sounded encouraged by his progress in his post-practice press conference Wednesday evening.
"Tua made a lot of progress today, the first time that some of the soreness has gone out, ... but he still didn't do a whole lot in practice today," Saban said later. "We'll see where he's at (Thursday) and kind of go from there. ... Hopefully he'll be able to do something tomorrow."
Tagovailoa underwent a tightrope surgical procedure Oct. 20 to help heal a high ankle sprain in his right ankle suffered in the first half of the Tennessee game the day before and missed the Arkansas game a week later with hopes of returning in time to play in last Saturday's 2-versus-3 matchup against rival LSU.
Tagovailoa, of course, started and played the entire game, though the former Heisman Trophy runner-up appeared out-of-sorts at times early, including a first-series fumble without being contacted and a head-scratching interception with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa turned it on in the second-half comeback, though, completing 10-of-21 passes for 246 of his 418 yards and three of his four scores in the game, including an 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the game's closing minutes.
Reichard remains out: Alabama freshman kicker Will Reichard (hip) still hasn't been cleared to return to the practice field three weeks after re-injuring a lingering hip flexor injury suffered against Southern Miss two months ago.
"He's made progress but he's still not out on the field and we don't anticipate him being able to contribute in this game," Saban said of Reichard on Wednesday evening. "Hopefully we'll get him back sooner than later."
Reichard missed the Ole Miss and Texas A&M games with the original hip flexor injury but returned in a limited capacity as a punter against Tennessee before re-aggravating it, and hasn't practiced much in the last four weeks.
Saban praises work of former MSU assistants: When overhauling his coaching staff for the second straight offseason, Saban didn't have to look far for a couple of up-and-coming assistants, plucking both defensive line coach Brian Baker and running backs coach Charles Huff from nearby Mississippi State.
While both have received mixed reviews from fans at times this season, Saban has continued to be high on both Baker and Huff and what they've added to the Crimson Tide staff this season.
"Those guys are good coaches, very enthusiastic, I think they have very good relationships with players," Saban said Wednesday. "They've brought some good energy, some new ideas, both very bright, and I think they do a good job technique-wise coaching their players on the field. We're excited to have them on the staff and it's been very pleasing to me the job that they've done."
Huff spent just one season at Mississippi State after following second-year head coach Joe Moorhead from Penn State, where he also coached running backs, while Baker was in Starkville the previous three seasons after 19 seasons in the NFL with eight different organizations.
Sarkisian named Broyles Award semifinalist: In his first season back at Alabama, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is among 41 college football assistant coaches nominated for the annual Broyles Award, presented to the country's top assistant in Division I.
Sarkisian's name tops the list that also includes Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, LSU passing game coordinator/receivers coach Joe Brady, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and Troy offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh, among others.
Sarkisian's Crimson Tide offense ranks third nationally averaging 47.8 points per game and eighth in total offense averaging 510.4 yards per game this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.