Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa drops back to pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

 Richard Shiro

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent "a successful tight-rope procedure" on his right ankle Sunday after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday's 35-13 win over Tennessee.

"Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain last night against Tennessee. Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle this morning," head coach Nick Saban announced in a statement Sunday morning. "This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”

It's the same procedure Tagovailoa went through last December after suffering a similar injury to his left ankle during the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Tagovailoa spent the next three weeks rehabbing, including during a three-day trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but didn't miss a game as he was cleared to play against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 29.

Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-27 passing in a 45-34 win over the Sooners, but struggled a week later in a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

Tagovailoa will miss next week's game against Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC), according to Saban, but the team is hopeful he could be available coming out of the team's bye week and has a chance to return for a potential Top-3 matchup against No. 3 LSU on Nov. 9.

