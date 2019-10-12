COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jaylen Waddle flexed and let out a guttural yell as teammates celebrated with slaps the top of his helmet.
With plenty of family and friends in the Kyle Field stands, having made the 90-minute drive northwest from his hometown of Houston, Alabama’s sophomore receiver was done being “quiet” this season.
“I’m happy for him,” junior receiver Henry Ruggs III said of Waddle. “It’s been kind of quiet (for him) all season, I don’t think he had a touchdown before this game, it was good for him — especially in his home environment to come here and make plays.”
Among those was Waddle’s season-long 43-yard punt return in the second quarter Saturday, one of four lengthy returns for the Lone Star native, who made his homecoming a memorable one with a team-high 176 all-purpose yards Saturday in helping the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 47-28 win at No. 21 Texas A&M from Kyle Field.
“You’re always excited to come play your hometown team, it’s kind of a game where you can get emotional, but he handled it very well,” Ruggs said of Waddle, who wasn’t made available to reporters after the game.
With the type of moves that make most defenders’ heads spin, Waddle finally found his way into the end zone Saturday when he a short screen pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wove his way through the Aggies' secondary for a 31-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
After coming up empty in the first five games of the season, while watching the other three members of Alabama’s fearsome foursome at receiver produce multiple breakout performances, Waddle’s early touchdown sparked a 24-3 run from the Crimson Tide offense over the next 17-plus minutes before Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s 32-yard field goal made it 34-13 at halftime.
“I’m glad we had the opportunity to give Jaylen Waddle the ball and he had an opportunity to score,” Tagovailoa said. “He was a big factor, (especially) with our field position.”
Whether it was offensively or on special teams, Waddle repeatedly flashed the sort of shiftiness that earned him the nickname “Magic” — now you see him, now you don’t — during his days at Episcopal High in Bellaire, a suburb of Houston located 95 miles from Kyle Field, including on his season-long 43-yard return Saturday.
Fielding the Braden Mann punt on its third bounce from Alabama’s 38-yard line, Waddle ran 10 yards before stutter-stepping over the 50 and cutting back across the field, shaking another tackle and out-running all but Mann to the sideline before Aggies defensive back Clifford Chattman forced Waddle out of bounds at the Texas A&M 19-yard line.
The Crimson Tide offense took advantage of the play and led 24-10 following a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to junior running back Najee Harris, the third of Tagovailoa’s four touchdown passes Saturday.
In fact, each of Waddle’s four returns led to Crimson Tide touchdown drives, including a 15-yard return that resulted in Tagovailoa’s 47-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith three plays later for a 14-7 lead with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
Waddle posted punt returns of 15, 43, 28 and 42 yards Saturday, the last of which set up a five-play, 33-yard scoring drive that ended with Brian Robinson Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown to go ahead 40-20 less than 2 minutes into the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa finished 21-of-34 passing for 293 yards, including 48 on three passes to Waddle. Tagovailoa also connected with junior receiver DeVonta Smith for a team-high 97 yards on seven receptions Saturday, including a 47-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, while Montgomery’s own Henry Ruggs III added one reception for 33 yards as part of his 164 all-purpose yards Saturday. Harris posted his second 100-yard rushing game with 114 yards on 20 carries.
