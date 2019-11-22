TUSCALOOSA — It’s that time of year again, as a Top-5 ranked Alabama prepares for its annual Iron Bowl showdown against rival Auburn with a middling “cupcake” from the FCS level the week before.
These matchups never seem to do much for college football fans, and usually ignite the yearly late-season debate from national pundits about the fairness of scheduling such non-competitive games.
And, there’s certainly a case to be made against it — with Alabama head coach Nick Saban representing one of the sport’s most focal critics in favor of doing away with such games — but until the NCAA or the Power 5 conferences regulates the way games are scheduled, it is what it is.
And while there’s been the once-in-a-blue-moon sort of upsets, these games turn out like many expect, with the Crimson Tide outscoring its pre-Iron Bowl FCS opponents by a combined 492-68 over the last 10 years for an average winning score of 49-7.
But in addition to being Alabama’s annual cupcake, Saturday is also Senior Day and will be the final collegiate game for 18 seniors or redshirt seniors — including five starters. Add at least 10 additional juniors that are expected to turn pro after the season — including redshirt junior Terrell Lewis and injured junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — Saturday’s game could very well be the last time Crimson Tide fans see close to a third of this season’s roster.
“If a guy’s here for three years, he obviously did a really good job and we appreciate them and what they’ve done. We just hope that they all make good business decisions about what they do in the future,” Saban said Wednesday.
“But the guys that have been here (four-plus years) and stayed here and value education, wanting to get a degree, continuing to sort of try to develop value by the way they play and develop as players, they become leaders, they’re more mature and they certainly have a great impact and set a great example for some of the younger players, and I do have a great regard for some of those guys.”
Anfernee Jennings has been among the most unsung of Alabama’s defensive stars during his tenure in Tuscaloosa, routinely doing whatever was asked of him over the last five seasons. Starting since his redshirt sophomore season in 2017, Jennings has been a steady and reliable presence around the edge for Alabama, a constant tackling force on a defensive unit that’s faced much turnover the past several seasons.
Entering Saturday, Jennings’ 51 games played and 35 starts are both team-highs — by at least five games for both — with senior defensive end Raekwon Davis ranking second in both with 35 starts in 46 games played. He’s also done this while only missing one game – the 2017 national title game against Georgia after suffering a devastating knee injury in the Sugar Bowl semifinal win over Clemson that forced him to miss the entire offseason recovering.
“Most of the guys that have been here for four and five years, they’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity, like Anfernee Jennings,” Saban said Wednesday. “The guy had a really tough injury a few years ago and really worked hard to get back and wanted to come back this year.
"Of course, he didn’t think he was quite as good as he could be last year, and he’s done a fantastic job for us this year. I think he’s one of the top production guys, and I think he has created value for himself.”
When he’s been on the field, all Jennings’ done is produce, including tying Lewis for the team lead with 10 ½ tackles for loss and six sacks through 10 games this season, and ranking second on the team with 64 total tackles.
For his career, Jennings has 175 total tackles, 32 ½ for loss, 13 ½ sacks and 19 passes defended, proving himself a reliable player in both coverage and as a pass rusher.
Xavier McKinney is one of five players with at least 25 consecutive starts (or every game over the past two seasons) – only junior long snapper Thomas Fletcher has started more (39 straight) – along with junior receiver Henry Ruggs III and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.
During that time, McKinney has been the other defensive constant, and arguably the most significant presence in an experienced secondary while leading the team with 74 total tackles in 10 games this season. Those 74 tackles equals his season total through 15 games last season to gives him 156 for his three-year career in Tuscaloosa.
But infinitely more important has been the way McKinney has led a defensive backfield that was completely overhauled a year ago, after all six starters within Alabama’s national championship-winning secondary in 2017 either graduated or went to the NFL.
“He’s always been a guy that sets a great example and works hard,” Saban said of McKinney earlier this season. “I think people’s role changes as they progress through their career. He has certainly embraced his role as a leader in affecting other people with his example and how he goes about his work. He’s done a great job for us so far this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.