Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... DALE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... SOUTHERN COFFEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... GENEVA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... NORTHWESTERN WALTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... HOLMES COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... * UNTIL 115 PM EDT/1215 PM CDT/. * AT 1207 PM EDT/1107 AM CDT/, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CLAYTON TO 6 MILES NORTH OF NEW BROCKTON TO 8 MILES SOUTH OF ANDALUSIA, MOVING EAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DALEVILLE, ABBEVILLE, COTTONWOOD, BONIFAY, GENEVA, HEADLAND, DOTHAN, FORT RUCKER, OZARK, CHIPLEY, GRACEVILLE, ENTERPRISE, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, MIDLAND CITY, KINSEY, ASHFORD, LEVEL PLAINS, SLOCOMB AND SAMSON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH