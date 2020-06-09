TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama and South Alabama basketball programs announced a three-year deal to play a 2-for-1 series over the next three seasons, starting this season in Tuscaloosa.
Both schools announced the deal Tuesday.
The two in-state teams have played just three times overall. Alabama holds a 2-1 series advantage, winning the most recent game on Dec. 1, 2010, 72-50 in Tuscaloosa.
The new three-year deal announced Tuesday has the Crimson Tide and Jaguars playing this Nov. 18 at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum with the Tide traveling to Mobile in 2021-22 at USA’s Mitchell Center before the final game in Tuscaloosa during the 2022-23 season.
The exact dates of the last two games were not announced.
Alabama is coming off a 16-15 season which featured an 8-10 record in the Southeastern Conference. South Alabama finished 20-11, including 13-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Jaguars finished second in the SBC.
The two teams first met in the opening round of the 1989 NCAA Tournament and the Jaguars stunned the Crimson Tide 86-64 on a last-second shot by Jeff Hodge. The win is still considered one of the top victories in Jaguar basketball history.
The two wouldn't meet again until December 1998 when the Crimson Tide took a 59-45 win over the Jaguars at the Arby's Hardwood Classic in Birmingham. Alabama made it two straight wins in the series with its 2010 victory.
The Tide, in its 2021-22 meeting, will play in Mobile for the first time since December 2009 when it lost to Kansas State 87-74 in the Coors Classic doubleheader at the Mitchell. South Alabama lost to UAB 72-54 in the event’s other game that day.
For South Alabama, the series game with Alabama next season means they will play both major in-state schools in basketball in the same seasons. The Jaguars finish off a three-game series with Auburn this year at Auburn Arena.
In 2019, South Alabama was routed by Auburn 101-58 in Auburn and this past year, the Jaguars narrowly lost to the Tigers 70-69 before a record crowd of 10,068 at the Mitchell Center.
USA has faced 12 of the league's 14 current members dating back to the 1969-70 campaign, picking up 14 victories during that time.
