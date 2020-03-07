In its first season within Nate Oats’ high-flying offense, Alabama has been the SEC’s highest scoring team all season, averaging 83.1 points per game entering the final weekend of the regular season.
But that team was hardly present Saturday as the struggling Crimson Tide fell apart on the road during a miserable 69-50 loss at Missouri in its lowest scoring output of the year. The previous low was a pair of 67-point efforts in losses to college basketball bluebloods Kentucky and North Carolina earlier this season.
Alabama (16-15, 8-10 SEC) competes at next week’s Southeastern Tournament at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where it will be the No. 9 seed and play eighth-seeded Tennessee at noon Thursday. It's the sixth time in the last seven years the Crimson Tide will be either a ninth or 10th seed, and the third straight season (and fifth in the past six seasons) it finished 8-10 in SEC play.
In Saturday’s game, Alabama sophomore guard Kira Lewis led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting but was just 1-of-4 from 3-point range, while freshman guard Jaden Shackelford added 13 points and junior center Galin Smith 10 points in his first start since a Jan. 29 road loss at LSU.
Those three accounted for all of the Crimson Tide’s 14 made field goals as the other four players to attempt a field goal Saturday went a combined 0-of-14 in the game, including 0-of-11 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Missouri received 17 points from junior guard Dru Smith along with 13 and 10 from junior reserves Mark Smith and Mitchell Smith.
Alabama shot a miserable 14-of-46 overall (30.4-percent) and 4-of-25 from 3-point range (16-percent), by far its worst shooting efforts of the season, while committing 18 turnovers and 21 fouls as Missouri closed out the final 10 minutes of action on a 35-13 run.
During that pivotal stretch, the host Tigers made 10 of its final 13 field goals while the visiting Crimson Tide fell hit just 3 of 13 over the game’s final 11:03 — none coming from 3-point range.
In a half where turnovers were more prevalent than made field goals, Alabama and Missouri combined for arguably one of the ugliest halves of basketball in the SEC this season.
In fact, the Crimson Tide managed a season-low 20 points on just 7-of-26 shooting in the first half, including a porous 2-of-16 from 3-point range. The 20 points scored was Alabama’s worst offensive first half since a 31-point effort in a 76-67 loss at North Carolina on Nov. 27 in The Bahamas.
The host Tigers didn’t do much better, shooting 7-of-22 overall and 0-of-7 from 3.
Only three players between the two teams managed to make multiple field goals in the opening half, including 9 points on 4-of-9 shooting from Kira Lewis Jr. to lead Alabama.
And it was ugly from the start as the Crimson Tide turned the ball over nine times in the game’s first 11:22 and opened just 1 of its first 10 from beyond the arch through the game’s first 10 minutes before Lewis drained his lone 3 from the top of the key with 9:02 left.
Overall, with 12 turnovers apiece, both teams combined for 24 turnovers and 21 missed 3-pointers in a forgettable first half of basketball.
Coming off one of its worst losses of the season to last-place Vanderbilt on Tuesday, head coach Nate Oats publicly challenged his players to provide greater effort over its final couple of games this season.
If Saturday’s showing is any indication, none of the Crimson Tide players heard their coach’s request.
While the first 20 minutes of the game was certainly ugly for Alabama, the final 10 minutes were easily its worst of the season.
Entering the midway point of the second half, the Tide held a slight 37-34 advantage after Lewis made 3-of-4 free throws over the previous two minutes of action.
In fact, Alabama didn’t make a single bucket between a Shackelford jumper with 12:27 and the first of back-to-back dunks by Smith with 7:16 remaining. The Tide shot just 7-of-20 in the second half, including 3 of its last 13 field goals over the game’s final 11:03.
It was during that closing stretch that Missouri pulled ahead, mounting a 12-1 run over a 2 ½-minute spurt to lead 46-38 with 7:29 remaining, during which it shot 6-of-8 from the free throw line after reaching the double bonus.
Alabama answered with the back-to-back dunks by Smith but then missed its next three straight field goals, including back-to-back 3s for Shackelford, while Missouri built a 12-point advantage on a 3-pointer by reserve Mitchell Smith and a layup by Jeremiah Tilmon to go ahead 58-46 with 3:55 remaining.
John Petty Jr. has been the Crimson Tide’s most reliable 3-point shooter this season, ranking fourth nationally making 45 percent of his tries from beyond the arch this season. His presence was sorely missed.
But after a week away from the game, Alabama’s 6-foot-7 wing returned to the floor less than 100 percent after sitting out the better part of the past three games with a hyper-extended right elbow.
Sporting a sleeve around his right arm that at times looked uncomfortable, Petty struggled in his return, missing all five of his field goal tries Saturday, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range.
That was part of a miserable 4-of-25 effort from 3-point range, its worst of the season (16-percent), behind even the 4-of-21 showing in a 76-67 loss at Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.