TUSCALOOSA — Auburn’s undefeated season is no more, derailed Wednesday night in an 83-64 loss at rival Alabama — the winning streak gone up in smoke in the last place Auburn ever wanted it to end.
Auburn never led and trailed nearly the entire game.
Auburn gave away the most turnovers it’s given up all season, gave up a season-worst in points allowed, and got run around the floor by a rival team that barely had a winning record coming in. Auburn’s comeback bid in the final 10 minutes never really got the Tigers close.
Alabama moved to 9-7 on the season and 2-2 in the SEC. Auburn fell to 15-1 and 3-1 in the league.
Kira Lewis led Alabama with 23 points.
Auburn’s freshman Isaac Okoro scored a team-high 13 points as most of the team’s seniors struggled. Austin Wiley recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
And with a somber ride back to the Plains, Auburn knew it would tumble from its No. 4 ranking, and surely knew it would have to work to rebound after a disaster night in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn cut an 11-point second-half lead for Alabama down to two points in the first four minutes out of the locker room, but Alabama charged right back as Coleman Coliseum shook.
When Jamal Johnson hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game at 50-47 with 11:20 left, Alabama powered back to go back up by eight and then, after an Auburn free throw, by 11, using a 9-1 run over the next four minutes.
Auburn never looked like a No. 4 team in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn hit just 20 of 62 shots from the field.
The 21 turnovers Auburn tied its mark for the worst total in game this season.
Auburn trailed 36-27 at the half after playing seemingly shaken the first 20 minutes.
Auburn missed its first 10 3-pointers. The Tigers didn’t hit a shot in a drought lasting more than nine minutes.
When Auburn trailed 20-11, Auburn had half as many turnovers as it did total shots — with nine turnovers to 18 actual field goal attempts. Auburn finished the half with 12 turnovers, after entering recording 12 or less than eight of its full games this season.
Shots clanked off the rim. Put-backs under the rim bounced wide. A lob attempt sailed way overhead and out of bounds, and Bruce Pearl was called for a coaches’ box warning to the delight of the Alabama fans.
And in the second half, Auburn never had enough to stop the embarrassment.
