TUSCALOOSA — Nate Oats has repeatedly said he wanted to see Alabama take more long-range shots.
The Crimson Tide’s sharpshooters heard him loud and clear Saturday with a season-high barrage of 3-pointers to knock off visiting Missouri 88-74 for its second straight win this week inside Coleman Coliseum.
“I feel like we did a good job rebounding today, getting the ball out, getting into our offense, the way we play (on the perimeter),” freshman guard Jaden Shackelford said after the game. “Getting 3s up is what we do, and the last few games we haven’t been getting any many attempts but just playing hard and doing blue-collar things helped us get into a rhythm (today) and get those attempts and makes in.”
Alabama (10-7, 3-2 SEC) shot 13-of-39 from 3-point range, attempting one more 3 to eclipse the previous season-high of 38 attempted in the season opening loss Penn.
“Basically I tell them, if you feel like you’re open, shoot it. ... I like to give our guys a lot of freedom that way,” Oats said Saturday. “Maybe we should’ve shot 35, but 39 is a lot better than 21. We tend to play a lot better when we get in the mid-30s rather than the low 20s.”
It was a welcomed return of the Crimson Tide’s deep game after managing just 21 attempted 3s in back-to-back games against Florida and Auburn, and was a significant reason Alabama was able to avoid a potential letdown following Wednesday’s big upset of the rival Tigers.
“It’s kind of human nature to have a letdown possibly, but we needed to avoid that and I thought we came out of the gate maybe a tad sluggish but we picked it up there in the first half and got ourselves a lead,” Oats said.
The 39 attempted 3s were the most Alabama’s had since going 13-of-34 in a double-overtime loss at Florida to open SEC play on Jan. 4, which was also the last of seven consecutive games in which the Tide shot at least 30 3-pointers.
Alabama junior wing John Petty Jr. led the way in Saturday’s with 20 points, 11 coming in the second half, on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-10 from 3, while fellow junior forward Alex Reese added 17 points on 4-of-8 from 3.
In fact, the Tide’s top three scores Saturday — Petty, Reese and Shackelford — combined to shoot 11-of-27 from 3-point range while the rest of the team was a combined 2-of-12 from distance. Junior wing Herb Jones posted his second-straight double-double with 11 points, most coming on 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, and 12 rebounds, while sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 10 points and seven assists in the game.
“Kira’s as good as advertised, as a young guy he’s so fast,” Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “And Petty’s playing at an MVP level as far as conference play, but I think Kira makes them go with his ability to get in the paint and force you to make a decision.”
Missouri (9-8, 1-4 SEC) had four players in double figures, including a team-high 18 and 15 points from junior guards Dru Smith and Mark Smith, respectively. Xavier Pinson and Huntsville-native Kobe Brown added 11 points apiece in the effort.
Alabama’s first shot of the game was from deep, and it was the first of many Saturday.
After combining on just 10-of-42 from 3 over its last two games, the Crimson Tide went back to its deep shooting well early and often against Missouri, draining 11-of-24 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes amid a 16-of-32 first-half shooting effort.
That included connecting on 5-of-7 from 3-point range during a 4 ½-minute barrage that saw Alabama attempt 10 straight 3s, including three straight from Petty to put the Tide ahead by double digits (25-15) with 8:47 remaining in the first half.
“They do what they do, and in the first half shots were falling for them,” Martin said. “For us, there were certain things we were willing to sacrifice to not have smooth 3-point shots, and I thought that we allowed them to get into a rhythm and shoot smooth 3-point shots (in the first half).”
Of course, that all-or-nothing approach seemed to make things difficult in the second half when the Tide missed its first six straight 3-point tries before Shackelford hit one with 10:48 remaining.
That didn’t stop Alabama any, with a 3-pointer from Petty keeping the Tide on top 80-72 with 4:08 left. Petty came through in multiple ways in the second half, scoring 11 of his game-high 20 in the final period on 3-of-5 shooting and pulling down four of his six rebounds down the stretch.
