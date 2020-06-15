Alabama

The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will open its 2020-2021 season against Jacksonville State on November 10, the school announced Monday.

The Gamecocks finished the 2019-2020 season with a 13-19 record, the first sub-.500 mark under head coach Ray Harper. JSU won 20 or more games in each of Harper’s first three seasons.

This will be the 14th regular-season meeting between the two in-state schools. Alabama holds a 12-1 lead in the series. The two teams split a pair of exhibition games in the last two seasons as well.

Earlier this week, Alabama announced a three-year series with the University of South Alabama that will include two games in Tuscaloosa and one in Mobile.

