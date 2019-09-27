TUSCALOOSA — Alabama has only lost twice in its last 37 games against Southeastern Conference competition since the beginning of the 2015 season, once to Ole Miss in 2015 and once at Auburn in 2017.
Both those seasons notably ended with the Crimson Tide hoisting the College Football Playoff national championship trophy.
But as No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is set to host the Rebels’ (2-2, 1-0 SEC) return to SEC play at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, four years after the memorable 43-37 shootout loss, head coach Nick Saban doesn’t believe another conference wake-up call is necessary for the Crimson Tide to achieve their dreams this season.
“I always wonder to myself why does something bad have to happen, to get behind by 35 points before you ever — why didn’t it just start out that way?” Saban said, recalling the infamous 41-38 overtime win by the Buffalo Bills over the Houston Oilers at the end of the 1992 season, known as “The Comeback.”
“Why didn’t you prepare that way? Why did something bad have to happen for you to get to that place where you can compete and focus and do things at a very high level where you have a better chance to have success? So, obviously, it’s important that our guys have enough maturity that we don’t need something bad to happen for that to happen.”
And with Ole Miss coming to town for what will be the first of six straight conference games, Alabama can do a lot Saturday to send a message to the rest of the SEC West that it’s not to be trifled with. Even with some of its los s es on defense, the Crimson Tide are still the defending conference champions and the presumptive favorite to again carry the SEC crown in December, and a strong showing against the Rebels could go a long way in proving that.
“This is an SEC West game,” Saban continued, “and every game you play in your division is like two games because if you lose, you lose the tiebreaker, too, so that team has to lose two games. So, it’s really, really important.”
Of course, even with some of its youth, Alabama’s players understand that importance and, after receiving a bit of a wake-up call defensively at South Carolina two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide should be ready for whatever is thrown its way Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Outside of its slow start to open the season-opener against Duke, Alabama’s high-powered offense has been among the most explosive in the country, especially early in games this season.
The Crimson Tide have come out firing the past three games, outscoring the opposition by a combined 90-17 in the first half, including 49-10 in the first quarter against New Mexico State, South Carolina and Southern Miss. Of course, much of that has come courtesy of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama passing attack, which has tallied 954 of its 1,485 passing yards and 11 of its 18 passing touchdowns through the first two quarters this season .
Junior receiver Henry Ruggs III has been a spark plug offensively, scoring all five of his touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing) in the first half this season, including four scores in the opening quarter over the past three games alone, with 69-percent of Ruggs’ 425 yards of total offense coming in the opening 15 minutes of action.
“I think that we like to get all of our guys involved early in the games,” Saban said. “I think our receiver corps in general’s ability to catch and run with the ball, including (with) Henry Ruggs, is one of the assets that we have on our team, so we want all those guys to get featured the best we can.”
Meanwhile, Ole Miss has allowed opponents to score a combined 47 points in the first halves of games this season, and they haven’t played an offense nearly as capable as Alabama to this point.
Last season, the Rebels jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage thanks to a surprise 75-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, but that’d be Ole Miss’ only score in the g ame as Alabama rolled off 28 straight points in the first quarter and led 49-7 by halftime of a 62-7 win in Oxford.
The Rebels are expected to utilize both redshirt freshman Matt Corral and true freshman backup John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback Saturday, which could cause Alabama some issues depending on how they’re utilized. But if a young and inexperienced Tide defensive front seven can develop some confidence by creating pressure early no matter who’s at quarterback, it could throw the Rebels’ offensive game plan into complete chaos, which only serves to work in Alabama’s advantage.
“We don’t know if they’ll be more into the quarterback runs (with Plumlee), if that’s the case. He made two explosive plays at the end of the game last week,” Saban said. “It’s hard to know the unknown, to be honest with you. So, we’ll have to adjust in the game, obviously, if they’re doing something different than what we’ve anticipated.”
The Crimson Tide offensive line had arguably its best game of the season last Saturday against Southern Miss, when it helped pave the way for a 176-yard rushing performance – which was exactly 100 yards better than the previous week’s effort against South Carolina.
Saban praised the unit’s ability to create holes at the line of scrimmage for Alabama’s running backs to run through as junior Najee Harris posted his second career 100-yard rushing game (110) Saturday.
“The offensive line, I think, has improved. I thought we played the best we’ve played last week,” Saban said Wednesday. “I think we were more efficient in the running game. Pass protection was pretty good for the most part. I think we’ll be much more challenged this week, so it’ll be interesting to see if we can continue to progress.”
As its head coach indicated, a return to SEC play means facing much bigger and stronger defensive fronts than what it dealt with last week against Southern Miss.
Still, the goal should be to dominate up front and exert itself at the line of scrimmage to not only open holes but create opportunities for big plays on the ground. Harris is a dynamic player in space and has seemingly gotten more comfortable as the season has gone on.
Look for both he and junior Brian Robinson Jr. to get plenty of opportunities against Ole Miss, especially if Alabama can take advantage of the Rebels’ beleaguered pass defense for a couple of passing scores early.
