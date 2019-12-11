Auburn’s Derrick Brown and Bo Nix along with Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle all received superlative awards in voting by SEC coaches, whose top seven awards were announced by the league Wednesday.
Brown, a senior defensive tackle, was named the coaches’ SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Nix, a true freshman quarterback, was named SEC Freshman of the Year.
Alabama’s Waddle, a sophomore wide receiver and return specialist, was named the Special Teams Player of the Year winner.
Brown registered 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and forced a pair of fumbles to lead the Auburn defense during the season. The Sugar Hill, Ga., native was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and was named a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski, Wuerffel, Outland, Senior Class, Pop Warner and Lott Impact awards.
Nix set the Auburn freshman record for passing yards (2,366) pass completions (200) and touchdown passes (15) in a season. The Pinson Valley product also rushed for seven scores. In Auburn's last four games he threw for 908 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while rushing for three touchdowns.
Waddle, a native of Houston, Texas, is the SEC and national leader in punt return average at 24.9 yards per return. The average, with a bowl game left, is the fifth best in NCAA history. Waddle returned one punt for a touchdown and also had a kickoff return of 98 yards for a score. He was twice named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week this season.
The league also announced four other awards with league champion LSU and championship finalist Georgia winning those honors.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, a frontrunner for this week’s Heisman Trophy, was the Offensive Player of the Year and LSU coach Ed Orgeron earned Coach of the Year honors.
Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner and Bulldog kicker Rodrigo Blakenship was recognized as the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Burrow has set LSU records for passing yards (4,715), passing touchdowns (48), passing yards per game (362.7), completions (342), total offense (5,004) and total offense per game (384.9) this season. The Plains, Ohio, native also broke the SEC records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season.
Orgeron led LSU to a 13-0 record and to the 2019 SEC Championship. He helped guide the Tigers to a school-record five wins against top-10 teams this season. The No. 1 Bayou Bengals face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28.
Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior from Lithonia, Ga., anchored a Georgia offensive line that has allowed just 0.92 sacks per game, which leads the SEC. The Bulldogs' rushing offense is averaging 189.5 yards per game, fifth best in the SEC.
Blankenship, who hails from Marietta, Ga., graduated Cum Laude from UGA in December 2018 with a degree in Digital and Broadcast Journalism. He is currently enrolled in a Journalism Master's program and has a 3.65 grade point average.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The awards were announced one day after the coaches All-SEC teams were released. Alabama had 14 players chosen, including six on the first team. Auburn had five players honored, two on the first team.
The Alabama first-team honorees were linemen Jerdick Willis Jr., and Alex Leatherwood and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on offense plus linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive back Xavier McKinney on defense and Waddle as a return specialist.
Tide players earning second-team honors were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson and wide receiver DeVonta Smith on offense. Lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs were also second team on defense and Waddle was tabbed second team as an all-purpose player
Auburn’s Brown and his partner on the defensive line Marlon Davidson were Tiger first-team All-SEC honorees by the coaches, while linebacker K.J. Britt and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho were named second-team. The Tigers’ Christian Tutt made the list in a tie for second-team return specialist.
Below are the SEC coaches’ superlative award winners and the coaches’ All-SEC teams:
2019 SEC Football Awards
Offensive Player of the Year
Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Special Teams Player of the Year
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Freshman of the Year
Bo Nix, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Coach of the Year
Ed Orgeron, LSU
2019 All-SEC Coaches' Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
C
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB
Joe Burrow, LSU
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D'Andre Swift, Georgia
AP
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
CJ Henderson, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Adrian Magee, LSU
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Damien Lewis, LSU
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Benito Jones, Ole Miss
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Treylon Burks, Arkansas
*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
(* - Ties )
