Auburn’s Samir Doughty and Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. both earned first-team All-SEC honors Tuesday from league coaches.
Lewis also earned first-team Associated Press accolades from media that cover the league. Doughty was named second-team All-SEC by the media, which selected only five players to both teams where the league coaches voted nine members to the first team and eight to the second team.
Doughty, a senior, becomes the first Tiger to make the coaches’ first team since Chris Porter and Doc Robinson did so in 1999. The Philadelphia native is averaging 16.7 points per game this season.
Lewis, a sophomore from Merdianville, is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game for the Tide.
In addition, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Alabama’s John Petty Jr., were named second team All-SEC by the coaches. Okoro and Alabama’s Jaden Shackleford were named to the All-Freshman team and Okoro and the Tide’s Herbert Jones were chosen to the All-Defensive team.
The coaches named Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley their SEC Player of the Year. The media split Player of the Year honors between Arkansas’ Mason Jones and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.
In other top honors, the coaches selected Kentucky coach John Calipari as SEC Coach of the Year, Georgia's Anthony Edwards as SEC Freshman of the Year, Mississippi State's Tyson Carter as the SEC Sixth Man of the Year and Tennessee's Yves Pons as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. LSU's Skylar Mays earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
In the Associated Press voting, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams was named the SEC Coach of the Year after guiding the Aggies to a 10-8 conference record and a sixth-place tie in the league in his first year. Georgia’s Edwards was named Newcomer of the Year by the AP.
SEC Coaches ALL-SEC Team
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
Associated Press All-SEC
The 2019-20 AP All-SEC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown ("u-" denotes unanimous selections):
FIRST TEAM
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 165, So., Meridianville, Alabama
u-Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, 200, Jr., DeSoto, Texas
u-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Georgia
Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, 247, Jr., Jamaica
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, 188, So., Harve de Grace, Maryland
SECOND TEAM
Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, 195, Sr., Philadelphia
Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta
Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, 231, So., Norfolk, Virginia
Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Breein Tyree, Mississippi, 6-2, 195, Sr., Somerset, New Jersey
Coach of the year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
Player of the year: Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Newcomer of the year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
