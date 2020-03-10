sec logo

Auburn’s Samir Doughty and Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. both earned first-team All-SEC honors Tuesday from league coaches.

Lewis also earned first-team Associated Press accolades from media that cover the league. Doughty was named second-team All-SEC by the media, which selected only five players to both teams where the league coaches voted nine members to the first team and eight to the second team.

Doughty, a senior, becomes the first Tiger to make the coaches’ first team since Chris Porter and Doc Robinson did so in 1999. The Philadelphia native is averaging 16.7 points per game this season.

Lewis, a sophomore from Merdianville, is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game for the Tide.

In addition, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Alabama’s John Petty Jr., were named second team All-SEC by the coaches. Okoro and Alabama’s Jaden Shackleford were named to the All-Freshman team and Okoro and the Tide’s Herbert Jones were chosen to the All-Defensive team.

The coaches named Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley their SEC Player of the Year. The media split Player of the Year honors between Arkansas’ Mason Jones and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.

In other top honors, the coaches selected Kentucky coach John Calipari as SEC Coach of the Year, Georgia's Anthony Edwards as SEC Freshman of the Year, Mississippi State's Tyson Carter as the SEC Sixth Man of the Year and Tennessee's Yves Pons as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. LSU's Skylar Mays earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

In the Associated Press voting, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams was named the SEC Coach of the Year after guiding the Aggies to a 10-8 conference record and a sixth-place tie in the league in his first year. Georgia’s Edwards was named Newcomer of the Year by the AP.

SEC Coaches ALL-SEC Team

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

Associated Press All-SEC

The 2019-20 AP All-SEC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown ("u-" denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 165, So., Meridianville, Alabama

u-Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, 200, Jr., DeSoto, Texas

u-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Georgia

Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, 247, Jr., Jamaica

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, 188, So., Harve de Grace, Maryland

SECOND TEAM

Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, 195, Sr., Philadelphia

Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta

Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, 231, So., Norfolk, Virginia

Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Breein Tyree, Mississippi, 6-2, 195, Sr., Somerset, New Jersey

Coach of the year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Player of the year: Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

