TUSCALOOSA — Trevon Diggs has no doubt sophomore backup quarterback Mac Jones can get the job done in a spot-start Saturday against Arkansas. He’s seen it in Jones’ eyes in practice this week.
“(It’s) how confident he is. He’s going to throw the ball and try to make plays,” Diggs said of Jones on Tuesday. “I feel like that’s something you need in a quarterback, someone who is confident. If you don’t have confidence, it’s like … but he has all the confidence in the world.”
Jones, a redshirt sophomore and former three-star product of Jacksonville, Fla., has completed just 20-of-32 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown to one interception this season, though much of his on-field work has come during mop-up duty. In fact, Jones’ most significant workload so far came last Saturday against Tennessee when he replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa with 6 minutes left in the first half and finished 6-of-11 for 72 yards.
Of course, after being thrown into the proverbial fire Saturday, Jones has spent all week as Alabama’s first-string quarterback at practice, taking most if not all of the first-team reps in preparation for his first career start Saturday.
“He’s been good. He’s been really good. His disposition has been good and he’s executed really well,” Saban said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “Hopefully (he) will keep improving through the course of the week as we get more repetitions. I think everybody’s got to focus on finishing and doing their job. Mac’s got to do his job and everybody else has got to do their job, and that will be the best way for us to be able to execute.”
While echoing many of his players’ show of support for Jones this week, Saban made it clear his backup quarterback must assume a starter’s mentality before he ever steps on the field Saturday.
And, by all accounts, he’s done that this week.
“Mac’s got to be the leader of the team. He’s got to take over the team,” Saban said of Jones. “When you’re the backup player, you’re a little bit like the sparring partner, but you can’t be that anymore. You’re the lead fighter, you’re the top dog. You’ve got to do things with confidence, you’ve got to take command and you’ve got to play with confidence.
“You can’t have bad body language in front of the rest of your teammates. Regardless of what happens, you’ve got to be able to play the next play. And he’s responded really well and I think practiced pretty well the last couple of days.”
Taulia may have to wait: Nick Saban doesn’t assume anything, especially when it comes to playing backups. Even if it might help “expedite” their development.
With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already out for Saturday’s game against Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC), much of the talk this week has been centered around Jones and his ability to step in for what many hope will just be a one-game spot start.
But after saying true freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — Tua’s little brother who goes from third-string to backup this week — was “an option” to appear in the game as the backup on Monday, Saban ended Wednesday’s post-practice news conference by rebuking any suggestion that the team would actively try to play the highly-rated four-star signee on Saturday.
When asked whether there would be any “effort to get Taulia into the game,” Saban got a little hot under the collar.
“We’re focused on winning the game, aight, so we’re going to try to win the game,” Saban said, raising his voice another octave with each sentence. “And we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game. And we’re not assuming it’s going to be an easy game, aight, and we’re not assuming we’ll have an opportunity just to play anybody that wants to play … to expedite anything but winning the game.
“So, we’re going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do. So, I don’t think anybody should expect us to do anything else.”
As is usually the case with backups, especially those with talented bloodlines, there has been murmuring among fans anxious to see how Taulia Tagovailoa has progressed since arriving in January, including some that have opening expressed a desire to play the freshman over Jones, who struggled somewhat upon entering last Saturday’s game for an injured Tua.
So far this season, Taulia has appeared in just two games, but has only attempted a single pass, completing it for 20 yards on Sept. 21 against Southern Miss. Meanwhile, prior to last Saturday’s game against Tennessee, Jones has only appeared in mop-up duty this season, completing 20 of 32 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown to one interception, including going 6-of-11 for 72 yards Saturday.
“Well he’s the backup quarterback in this game, so it is an option,” Saban said of Taulia on Monday. “He’s got a lot of talent. We’ve tried to get him some reps throughout the course of the year in case this happened. So it’s going to be really important that we do a good job of progressing him this week as well.”
Saban looking forward to 2009 reunion: While Saban claims he doesn’t have a favorite team he’s coaches, Alabama’s 2009 national championship squad holds a special place in his heart.
“That was our first national championship team and probably a really special team, to me, the only one that went undefeated, and also the guys on that team, they came here when we weren’t any good,” Saban said Wednesday.
“They came in here when we were 6-6, and lots of issues, lots of problems. But they chose to come and build something and they did something that was really unique and really special.”
The Crimson Tide’s 2009 team will be honored during Saturday’s homecoming game against Arkansas as part of the 10-year reunion weekend commemorating the first of Saban’s five national title-winning teams over the last decade in Tuscaloosa.
That year’s team included quarterback Greg McElroy, running backs Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson, receiver Julio Jones, tight end Collin Peek, offensive linemen Barrett Jones and William Vlachos, defensive linemen Terrence Cody and Josh Chapman, linebackers Erik Anders, Rolando McClain, Courtney Upshaw and Cory Reamer, and defensive backs Javier Arenas and Kareem Jackson, to name a few.
“When you talk about team, I’ve haven’t been on championship teams that have a lot of personal agendas,” Saban said before recalling a story about how the entire team unanimously voted to take a charter flight to the 2010 BCS National Championship game in Pasadena, California.
“So we had a vote, and they voted on 125 to nothing to take a charter. So I always remember that. And Rolando McClain said, ‘Well, coach, we won’t remember what we did with that $700 three months from now but we’ll remember what happened in this game for the rest of our life. So now 10 years later, they’re all being honored for what they were able to accomplish. So it’s pretty special to me.”
