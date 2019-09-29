TUSCALOOSA — DeVonta Smith stumbled ever so slightly as Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith’s outstretched hand grazed his left foot on a desperation dive for his ankles.
But the oft-overlooked Alabama junior receiver simply wasn’t going to be denied — not this day — using his left hand to recover his balance without losing much speed around the edge, and striding the final 15 yards down the Bryant-Denny Stadium sideline for a 23-yard score, the third of his SEC record-tying five receiving touchdowns during Saturday’s 59-31 home rout of Ole Miss.
"I just knew I had just one person to make miss and I just happened to stay on my feet," Smith said of his third touchdown. "It can be anybody at any time, no matter who it is. And today it just happened to be me."
Smith and junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected early and often Saturday, first on a 74-yard bomb to go up 7-0 just 70 seconds into the game, and then again on first-half scores of 25-, 23- and 33-yards. The duo paired up again 4:11 into the third quarter to put Alabama ahead 45-17.
"Today, DeVonta, ooh, that was special," sophomore receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "'Is he going to stop?' That's what I was thinking. Like, golly. That was just crazy to see. It's just great to see all that hard work pay off."
And it paid off time and time again Saturday.
While plays were necessarily scripted to highlight Smith in the game, the 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Louisiana product once again made the most of his chances as Ole Miss played off coverage just enough to give Smith open opportunities.
As head coach Nick Saban said of Smith afterward: "He got his today."
"It just so happened he was in the zone about five times," Tagovailoa joked of Smith. "He made plays when plays needed to be made, and I think he did a great job today. I didn't realize until after the third touchdown throw that DeVonta had three of them already. He was the person that was open pretty much all the time, so I just gave him the ball."
Smith’s big day involved setting multiple single-game program receiving marks, hauling in 11 receptions for an Alabama-record 274 yards and the five scores through the air as Tagovailoa posted his third straight five-plus touchdown day with a school-record six scores through the air to go along with 418 yards on 26-of-36 passing and a 7-yard rushing touchdown 1:08 into the second quarter.
"It's great to have a quarterback like him that's great at reading things and just makes everybody around him better," Smith said of Tagovailoa.
Smith’s 274 receiving yards Saturday surpassed the previous Alabama program-record 224 by Amari Cooper against Tennessee on Oct. 24, 2014.
Known as the recipient of the famous "second-and-26" game-winning touchdown pass in the 2017 national championship game, Smith has made it a point to prove he's more than just a one-catch wonder. And Saturday's record-shattering effort did that and more, placing himself on the same level as the other two members of the Crimson Tide’s lauded junior receiving triumvirate — Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III — in terms of potential NFL Draft stock.
"That’s been a goal the whole time, just to get my name established,” Smith said.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay recently ranked the speedy Ruggs as his No. 10 overall player, with Jeudy at No. 2, right behind Tagovailoa at No. 1 overall. McShay’s ESPN colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., flipped the two with Jeudy at No. 1 and Tagovailoa at No. 2.
CBSSports.com ranked Tagovailoa and Jeudy No. 1 and 4 overall, respectively, with Jeudy as the top-rated receiver in the class, with Ruggs as the ninth-rated pass catcher and No. 56 overall.
Smith, of course, was nowhere to be found among either CBSSports’ or ESPN’s current rankings.
Even as Smith continued to rack up touchdowns Saturday, tying the national lead with eight receiving scores on the season midway through the day, his place among next season’s projected NFL draft class remained undervalued.
